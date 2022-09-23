All section
Does This Disturbing Video Show A Man Molesting A Minor In An Indian Madrasa? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Does This Disturbing Video Show A Man Molesting A Minor In An Indian Madrasa? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  23 Sep 2022 6:06 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The incident actually took place in the Jhang district of Pakistan in October 2018. The incident led to an FIR being filed against the accused on charges of molestation.

A disturbing low-quality viral video showing a man molesting a woman has been widely circulated online. The video is being shared with the claim that the video was filmed within an Indian madrasa.

Claim:

The video shows a man sitting beside a woman who possibly might be a minor. He touches her inappropriately and roughly pulls her into his lap, molesting her.

The viral claim with the post reads, "Maharaj ji has taken the right decision. Stop these madrasas which have become obscenities. Everyone knows what happens here and what their education really is."


The video is viral across Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral is from 2018 and took place in the Jhang district of Pakistan.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and came across this tweet dated 2018, which mentions that the viral video is from Pakistan. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not recent.

Image Credit: Twitter

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report by Daily Pakistan, published on October 18, 2018. The Daily Pakistan report contains screenshots from the viral video and also shows the accused being apprehended by the police.

The report notes that Anwar-ul-Qamar, a seminary teacher in Jhang, Pakistan, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student. The video of the assault was filmed by the accused. Following the incident, the accused had reportedly lost the mobile phone. The person who found it uploaded the video to social media.

Image Credit: Daily Pakistan

We came across another report on the incident by Geo TV published on October 10, 2018. The GeoTV report noted that Qamar's mobile phone had gone missing after the incident, and the person who found it uploaded the video on social media.

Image Credit: Geo TV

The report also contains a series of tweets by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari. She had seen the video and then sought a report from her ministry regarding the incident.

In this tweet, dated October 9, 2018, she says that Anwar ul Haq has been arrested by Jhang Police. The incident happened in Toba Tek Singh, a city in Pakistan. The accused had confessed his crime.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the incident actually took place in the Jhang district of Pakistan in October 2018. The incident led to an FIR being filed against the accused on charges of molestation. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral video is being circulated with a false claim.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Jawaharlal Nehru Did Not Take Up Citizenship Of London; Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
India 
Madarsa 
Maulana 
Child Molestation 
Pakistan 
old video 

