Fact Check: 'Disha Ravi Joseph' Trends On Twitter To Claim Disha Ravi Is A Syrian Christian From Kerala

'Disha Ravi Joseph' is trending on Twitter, claiming that Bengaluru-based environmental activist Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police in 'toolkit FIR' case, is a Christian from Kerala.

BJP ex-MP from Andhra Pradesh when countered saying that she is not Christian, she replied that her father name is Ravi Joseph.

Lol 😂 What's her father Ravi's full name ? He is Ravi Joseph smartly you told full names of Disha & her mother but hid the fathers full name .. Ola ho uber https://t.co/mDwGMDqD8h — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) February 17, 2021

Many right-wing ideologues are claiming that she is a Christian and that she had ulterior motive to malign the image of BJP led Central government and created ruckus in the country under the veil of activism.









This is not the first time that misinformation about Disha Ravi is trending on Twitter. Earlier, many Twitter users tweeted misogynistic remarks against Disha Ravi. The Logical Indian had debunked the claim which can be read here.

Claim:

Disha Ravi is a Christian from Kerala, and her original name is Disha Ravi Joseph.

Fact Check:

Srivatsa Y B, National Campaign In-charge, Indian Youth Congress Bangalore Urban, tweeted to refute the viral claim. He tweeted that she is Disha Annappa Ravi from a Lingayat household of Karnataka and isn't Disha Ravi Joseph from a Christian household of Kerala.



Citizen matters, a media organisation based in Bengaluru had published a story on December 24, 2019, about the active participation of Bengaluru youth in climate participation. The article mentioned Disha Ravi's role in climate activism and her participation in movement Fridays For Future (FFF) to fight against climate change. The same article mentioned her full name as Disha A.Ravi.





The News Minute contacted Prasanna R, a lawyer and a close friend of Disha's family who refuted the viral claim of Disha Ravi being a Christian. He said, "Her mother's name is Manjula Nanjaiah, the father is Ravi. They are from Tiptur in Tumkur district of Karnataka. Disha's religious identity does not matter here. How is it relevant if she is Christian or Hindu? She is a nature lover and had friends from all over. She has not followed any religion though she was brought up in a Lingayat household. It is unfortunate that we have to debunk this cooked up religious identity that is being used to spread hatred further."

We also contacted a friend of Disha Ravi, who on condition of anonymity confirmed that Disha Ravi is a Hindu and her full name is Disha Annappa Ravi. The person also said that her father name is Ravi Annappa.

