Fact Check: Times Now Misresports 'Disha Is A Single Mother', Netizens Use It To Malign Her Character

On February 13, a 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police's cybercrime unit from North Bengaluru, Karnataka. The allegations against Disha is that she edited and shared a toolkit related to the farmers' protest on social media. Social media users started a misogynistic campaign against Disha Ravi with the claim that she is a single mother. This claim is being with posts intended to malign the image of Disha Ravi and to discredit her.

Ankit Jain, a verified Twitter handle proclaiming to be BJP supporter, tweeted, "Already feeling bad for cook, watchman, gardener, driver, accountant office girl 21 year old single mother Disha Ravi".

There are many similar claims made by Twitter users.

The claim got viral after Times Now published a report on February 14. Times Now, in one of its article titled, "Delhi Police confirms Greta's toolkit was made in India, activist Disha Ravi's family claims charges are false" said that Disha is a single mother. The subtitle of the story said, "Our daughter, a single mother, an avid animal lover and sole earning member of the family was whisked away forcefully by members of Delhi Police, said climate activist Disha Ravi's family." Later the article was updated and 'a single mother' was removed. The archived link to the original article can be seen here.

The subtitle of the Times Now mentioned Disha Ravi as single mother.

Disha Ravi is a single mother.

According to a website, She The People, Disha Ravi's mom is a single mother. The Hindu has also reported that Disha Ravi is the daughter of a single mother.

But none of the media reports except Times Now mentioned that Disha Ravi is a single mother. Later, even Times Now updated the article and removed the word, 'a single mother.'

The AltNews contacted college friends of Disha Ravi, who refuted the viral claim. One of her friends said, "The social media claim that Disha is a single mother is false."

Prajwal, a journalist at The News Minute, also tweeted to debunk the claim. He said, "Lot of misinformation spreading like this. Disha has a single mother. She is not a single mother."

Lot of misinformation spreading like this. Disha has a single mother. She is not a single mother. https://t.co/iuab6EF5hS — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 15, 2021

Hence, the claim that Disha is a single mother is fake.

