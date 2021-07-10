No, Late Dilip Kumar Did Not Donate His Wealth To Muslim Waqf Board

Ever since the demise of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, various fake claims have been surfacing on social media related to him. One such claim on social media is that the late Dilip Kumar has donated his wealth to the Muslim Waqf board.

Dilip Kumar was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar (now in Pakistan). He passed away on 7 July at Mumbai's PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre at the age of 98. Soon after his demise, social media posts claimed that the actor donated his wealth to the Muslim Waqf board instead of the Indian government due to his Muslim lineage. Some people on Twitter are claiming that Dilip Kumar donated 98 crores to the Waqf board.

Claim:

Late actor Dilip Kumar donated his wealth to the Muslim Waqf board.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. There is no association between Dilip Kumar and Muslim Waqf board. The claim was also refuted by Faisal Farooqui, a close ally and media manager of Dilip Kumar.

Faisal Farooqui told Social Media Hoax Slayer, a fact-checking website, "These are fake tweets created by fake IDs. Mischief makers and absolutely false. There's no truth in their content." Farooqui further said that "The property etc. goes to the late actor's wife (Saira Banu Khan), herself an acclaimed actress, who was beside her husband till his last breath."

We also contacted Anees Shaikh, CEO of Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs, under the Maharashtra government. Shaikh confirmed that Dilip Kumar or his family had made no such donation.

We searched for news articles on the donation of Dilip Kumar's wealth to the Muslim Waqf board. We could not find anything. It should be noted that if such a big amount was donated, news outlets should have covered it.

It is to be noted that soon after the death of Dilip Kumar, many people made hate statements talking about his Muslim identity. The claim that he donated money to a Muslim organization is also part of the misinformation being spread against him.

Therefore, we can say that the claim is false.

