Fake Letter In Name Of BJP West Bengal President Accepting Defeat In 1st Phase Of Election Viral

Netizens are sharing a letter purportedly written by Dilip Ghosh to JP Nadda saying that the internal survey of Phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly Elections is not in favour of BJP.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 April 2021 12:56 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fake Letter In Name Of BJP West Bengal President Accepting Defeat In 1st Phase Of Election Viral

Image Credit: Economic Times

Ahead of West Bengal elections which are being held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in 8 phases, netizens are sharing a letter purportedly written by West Bengal State President of BJP Dilip Ghosh to JP Nadda, National President of BJP. According to the letter, results are not in favour of BJP, and as per the survey done in Phase 1 of the assembly elections, BJP is expected to win only 2 to 4 seats.

Many Twitteratis are widely sharing the letter.


Link to the post.


Link to the post.

Dilip Ghosh wrote the viral letter accepting defeat in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections to JP Nadda.

The Logical Indian found a letter written by Dilip Ghosh to Home Minister Amit Shah, tweeted by Asianet Newsable. On December 10, 2020, the letter was written, and it spoke about the security lapse during Nadda's visit to the state.

On comparing Dilip Ghosh's signature in the viral letter and original letter, we found there is a difference in the signature.


The Office of Dilip Ghosh also tweeted about the viral letter on March 30 and said that he did not write it. It tweeted, "This is a fake letter being circulated on the name of Shri @DilipGhoshBJP. The @BJP4Bengal has made a complaint to the @ECISVEEP and will lodge a police complaint to take criminal action against those sharing this forged letter."

The Logical Indian also contacted the BJP West Bengal office, who confirmed that Dilip Ghosh did not write the letter.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Image Of Fake IPAC Survey Viral To Claim Mamata Banerjee Is Losing Nandigram Seat

