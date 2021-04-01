Fake Letter In Name Of BJP West Bengal President Accepting Defeat In 1st Phase Of Election Viral

Ahead of West Bengal elections which are being held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in 8 phases, netizens are sharing a letter purportedly written by West Bengal State President of BJP Dilip Ghosh to JP Nadda, National President of BJP. According to the letter, results are not in favour of BJP, and as per the survey done in Phase 1 of the assembly elections, BJP is expected to win only 2 to 4 seats.

Claim:

Dilip Ghosh wrote the viral letter accepting defeat in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections to JP Nadda.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found a letter written by Dilip Ghosh to Home Minister Amit Shah, tweeted by Asianet Newsable. On December 10, 2020, the letter was written, and it spoke about the security lapse during Nadda's visit to the state.

On comparing Dilip Ghosh's signature in the viral letter and original letter, we found there is a difference in the signature.





The Office of Dilip Ghosh also tweeted about the viral letter on March 30 and said that he did not write it. It tweeted, "This is a fake letter being circulated on the name of Shri @DilipGhoshBJP. The @BJP4Bengal has made a complaint to the @ECISVEEP and will lodge a police complaint to take criminal action against those sharing this forged letter."

The Logical Indian also contacted the BJP West Bengal office, who confirmed that Dilip Ghosh did not write the letter.

