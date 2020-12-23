Fact Check: Old Unrelated Video Shared As Rohingya Muslims Threatening Hindus In West Bengal

Ahead of West Bengal State Assembly Polls 2021, a video of BJP President of West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh being heckled by a group of people is being shared on social media. The video is being shared with the claim that Dilip Ghosh was thrashed by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in West Bengal. The video is being shared to purportedly show the atrocities of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis against the Hindus of West Bengal.

A Twitter user, Jitendra Singh shared the video with the caption, "Rohingya Muslims push out Hindus from West Bengal."

The video was also viral in 2019 when many Facebook users shared the post.





Many people had also shared the video on Twitter in 2019.



The viral video is of Rohingya Muslims thrashing Dilip Ghosh in West Bengal.

The Logical Indian used InVid tool to split the video in keyframes and then did a reverse search image with the below image.





The reverse image search led to the same video published by a YouTube channel on October 5, 2017. The video was uploaded with the title, "West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh & Companions Chased & Thrashed by GJM Supporters in Darjeeling."

The video is also available on the YouTube channel of Nyooz TV. It was published on October 5, 2017, with the title, "GNLF activists attack Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh in Darjeeling."

According to News18, the incident happened on October 5, 2017, in Darjeeling, when the supporters of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang gathered and raised slogans against the state BJP leaders for saying no to Gorkhaland. News 18 also quoted the founder of Jan Andolan Party (JAP), Harka Bahadur Chettri, who said, "How dare they come to Hills? These BJP leaders said no to Gorkhaland and now they are coming to Hills to add fuel to the fire. The BJP is fooling us for so many years. It's time to say no to them."

Hence an old video from Darjeeling in which GJM supporters thrashed Dilip Ghosh is being shared with the fake claim of Rohingya Muslim's heckling Hindus.

