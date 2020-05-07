Fact Check: Is Telecom Department Providing Free Internet Till May 17?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds which states that the department of telecom in India has made internet free till May 17, 2020.
The message also says that the decision of giving free internet to users till May 17, 2020, has been taken to help people get through the lockdown time with ease.
A link has been provided for users to get their free recharge.
On May 3, the nationwide lockdown in India was been extended till May 17. The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the lockdown for two weeks while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.
Earlier a similar WhatsApp forward was doing the rounds which made the same claims.
Claim:
Department of telecom in India has made internet free till May 17, 2020.
The claim is False.
The link provided in with the WhatsApp Forward reads: 'https://telecom.covid19offer.live'
The WhatsApp Forward says that internet will be provided till May 17 however, the website reads free internet will be provided for a duration of 3 months.
The website asks for personal information such as mobile number, operator network, recharge plan.
After submitting details, the page redirects to another which asks to share the message in 10 WhatsApp groups for the recharge.
Through "Domain Tools", we found that the website was created 20 days and is registered with "GoDaddy.com".
Although the message mentions 'Department of telecom', the website does not carry the logo or the name of the ministry involved.
Press Information Bureau (PIB) in their Twitter account also debunked the claim.
दावा: एक व्हाट्सऐप मैसेज का दावा है कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण 17 मई 2020 तक लॉकडाउन की वजह से मोबाइल कंपनियों नें सभी मोबाइल यूजर्स को फ्री इन्टरनेट देने का ऐलान किया है|#PIBFactcheck:यह दावा बिलकुल झूठा है और दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| दूरसंचार विभाग ने ऐसा कोई ऐलान नहीं किया है| pic.twitter.com/gVEiIIqCgx— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 5, 2020
