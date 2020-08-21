Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim Of A Mosque Demolished In Prayagraj Recently

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that PM Modi’s administration demolished a mosque in Prayagraj.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   21 Aug 2020 12:54 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Aditi Chattopadhyay
A video showing a set of images is being shared with the claim that a mosque in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) was demolished by the Modi administration and the media did not pick this story.

The first image in the video shows what appears to be a demolished mosque like structure. The subsequent images show several wounded men.

The voiceover in the video says that a mosque in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) which was under a dispute for the last twenty years was demolished by the Modi administration.


The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made in the video.


Claim:

PM Modi's administration demolished a mosque in Prayagraj.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

No such recent reports were found which said that a mosque has been demolished in Prayagraj.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to the same video on YouTube which was uploaded back in 2018. Therefore, it is definitely not recent.

A reverse image search of the images of the wounded men led to reports on a fierce fight that had occurred between two factions of Tablighi Jamaat in the Tongi Ijtema Maidan in Bangladesh on December 1, 2018.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the two factions fought over the control of the venue for holding a five-day Jor Ijtema, one of the largest Muslim congregations. The rift had developed among Tablighi members over the nomination of Indian preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.

The Logical Indian won't be producing the images here since they could be disturbing for some.

The images can be found in several reports here, here and here.

Therefore, images from an unrelated incident are being circulated with a false claim.

Reportedly, in 2018, Muslims in Allahabad had voluntarily demolished parts of a mosque to make way for Ardh Kumbh Mela preparations in 2019.

A caretaker of Masjid-e-Qadri in Rajrooppur area had said that a part of the mosque was demolished after taking consent from other members of the community to help pave the way for the devotees participating in the Sangam during Kumbh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

