Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim Of A Mosque Demolished In Prayagraj Recently

A video showing a set of images is being shared with the claim that a mosque in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) was demolished by the Modi administration and the media did not pick this story.

The first image in the video shows what appears to be a demolished mosque like structure. The subsequent images show several wounded men.

is video ko jyada se jyada share Karen kyunki yah masjid Allahabad ki hai ise Modi Sarkar ne karva Diya aur is per case chal raha tha aur ismein kiye musalman bhai jakhmi ho gaye hain godi media yah news Nahin dikha rahi hai pic.twitter.com/btB2DdSuw2 — MOHD HUZAIFA AHMED (@MOHDHUZAIFAAHM4) May 6, 2020

The voiceover in the video says that a mosque in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) which was under a dispute for the last twenty years was demolished by the Modi administration.





The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made in the video.







Claim:



PM Modi's administration demolished a mosque in Prayagraj. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such recent reports were found which said that a mosque has been demolished in Prayagraj. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to the same video on YouTube which was uploaded back in 2018. Therefore, it is definitely not recent.