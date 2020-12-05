Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Image Of Nihang Sikh Holding Placard Demanding Khalistan Is Not Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest

An old image of Sikhs marking 29th anniversary of operation Bluestar goes viral with a false claim of Sikhs demanding Khalistan under the veil of ongoing farmers'protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   5 Dec 2020 1:44 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Since the passing of the Centre's ordinances to the farm bills, the farmers have been protesting against the ordinances demanding them to be revoked. To protest against the ordinances, the farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation.

In context to this, a photo of a Nihang Sikh holding a placard written: "We want Khalistan" is getting viral on social media claiming that it is from the ongoing farm protest in Delhi. The photo is being shared by right-wing supporters to portray that under the cover of farmers' protest, people are agitating for Khalistan.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "इनका आंदोलन किसान आंदोलन नही है, इनका मकसद खालिस्तान बनाना। इसके पीछे कहीं न कहीं काँग्रेस और आपिया -गिरगिट है।" (Which translates as, "Their movement is not the peasant movement, their aim is to make Khalistan. There are Congress and AAP's-Chameleon somewhere behind it."

The Photo is widely shared on Twitter.


People are demanding for Khalistan under the cover of ongoing farmers' protest

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on website DBTV on November 29, 2019. Since the farmers' protest started in September 2020 hence the image is old and unrelated to ongoing farmers' protest.


We also found the same image was published on Getty Image. It was published on June 6, 2013, when many radical Sikh organisations had gathered outside the Golden Temple to mark the 29th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, when Indian army attacked Golden Temple complex in 1984 to arrest Sikh leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his militant followers who had initiated a movement for a separate Sikh state.


Vishwas News also spoke to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Kulwinder Singh who confirmed that it is an old image and has no relation with ongoing farmers' protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

