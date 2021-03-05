Fact Check: INC Chhattisgarh Falsely Claimed AAP Candidate Forfeited Security Deposit In MCD By-Elections

By-election was held on February 28 for five wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The wards that went under by-election were Chauhan Bangar, Trilokpuri, Shalimar Bagh (North), Rohini-C and Kalyanpuri.

The result of the by-election was announced on March 3. In the backdrop to this, social media users claimed that a candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost his security deposit on a seat where the candidate of the Congress party won. Social media users are sharing the post which translates in English as, "In Delhi Municipal Corporation election, AAP's security deposit was seized at one seat, there the Congress won, AAP's security money was seized. BJP = 0 = BJP"

The post is viral on Twitter.

दिल्ली नगर निगम उपचुनाव में सत्ताधारी पार्टी AAP की एक सीट पर जमानत जब्त, वहां कांग्रेस जीती।



भाजपा=0=भाजपा pic.twitter.com/8o8iOBoc4S — Vikas yadav amethi (@r57zjMJfWM9O7E8) March 3, 2021

Some Facebook users also shared the post.

दिल्ली नगर निगम उपचुनाव में सत्ताधारी पार्टी AAP की एक सीट पर जमानत जब्त, वहां कांग्रेस जीती। भाजपा=0=भाजपा Posted by Shaan Chandel II on Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Indian National Congress Chhattisgarh first tweeted the post.

दिल्ली नगर निगम उपचुनाव में सत्ताधारी पार्टी AAP की एक सीट पर जमानत जब्त, वहां कांग्रेस जीती।



भाजपा=0=भाजपा — INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) March 3, 2021

Claim:

AAP candidate who lost seat against Congress forfeited security deposit in MCD by-elections.

Fact Check:



Candidates had to pay Rs 5,000 for filing the nomination of MCD, in case if the candidate is from the reserved category, then the candidate had to pay Rs 2,500.

AAP party won five out of four seats, i.e; Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North).

AAP got a setback in only one seat, Chauhan Banger ward, which was earlier held by the party but now the candidate lost to Congress. In Chauhan Banger ward, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP's Mohammad Ishraq Khan by over 10,000 votes, as per the Indian Express report.

According to the data by the Election commission of Delhi, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won 16,203 out of 21,968 votes and Mohammad Ishraq Khan of AAP won 5,561 votes. A candidate loses the security deposit if he fails to garner one-sixth or 16.3% of the total vote share. Since Khan won 25.31% of the vote share and Ahmad won 73.76% of the vote share, hence, Khan did not lose the security deposit.





Later, INC Chhattisgarh also tweeted to inform that the AAP candidate's security deposit was not forfeited.



अभी अभी पता चला है कि होते होते बची है जमानत जब्त। वैसे सत्ताधारी पार्टी की ऐसी हालत को तो...वही कहा जायेगा — INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) March 3, 2021

