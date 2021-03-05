Fact Check

Fact Check: INC Chhattisgarh Falsely Claimed AAP Candidate Forfeited Security Deposit In MCD By-Elections

INC Chhattisgarh along with many social media users claimed that the AAP candidate who contested and lost against the Congress candidate in Delhi's Municipal Corporation by-election also forfeited his security deposit. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 March 2021 12:42 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Indian Express

By-election was held on February 28 for five wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The wards that went under by-election were Chauhan Bangar, Trilokpuri, Shalimar Bagh (North), Rohini-C and Kalyanpuri.

The result of the by-election was announced on March 3. In the backdrop to this, social media users claimed that a candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost his security deposit on a seat where the candidate of the Congress party won. Social media users are sharing the post which translates in English as, "In Delhi Municipal Corporation election, AAP's security deposit was seized at one seat, there the Congress won, AAP's security money was seized. BJP = 0 = BJP"

The post is viral on Twitter.

Some Facebook users also shared the post.

दिल्ली नगर निगम उपचुनाव में सत्ताधारी पार्टी AAP की एक सीट पर जमानत जब्त, वहां कांग्रेस जीती।

भाजपा=0=भाजपा

Posted by Shaan Chandel II on Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Indian National Congress Chhattisgarh first tweeted the post.

Candidates had to pay Rs 5,000 for filing the nomination of MCD, in case if the candidate is from the reserved category, then the candidate had to pay Rs 2,500.

AAP party won five out of four seats, i.e; Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North).

AAP got a setback in only one seat, Chauhan Banger ward, which was earlier held by the party but now the candidate lost to Congress. In Chauhan Banger ward, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP's Mohammad Ishraq Khan by over 10,000 votes, as per the Indian Express report.

According to the data by the Election commission of Delhi, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won 16,203 out of 21,968 votes and Mohammad Ishraq Khan of AAP won 5,561 votes. A candidate loses the security deposit if he fails to garner one-sixth or 16.3% of the total vote share. Since Khan won 25.31% of the vote share and Ahmad won 73.76% of the vote share, hence, Khan did not lose the security deposit.


Later, INC Chhattisgarh also tweeted to inform that the AAP candidate's security deposit was not forfeited.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

