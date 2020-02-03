Fact Check

Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam Surrendered Himself To Police, Not Arrested

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 3 Feb 2020 6:58 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-03T14:54:03+05:30
Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam Surrendered Himself To Police, Not Arrested

Image credit: India Today

It has been reported everywhere that Sharjeel Imam was arrested, he, however, had surrendered.

Activist Sharjeel Imam has been booked for sedition under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He made headlines for his inflammatory speeches during the protests Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It has been widely misreported by several news agencies that Sharjeel was arrested by police action.

Twitter was abuzz by the news of his arrest.


Claim

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the police.

Fact Check

Sharjeel Imam had surrendered himself to the police.

He himself tweeted a picture of him going to surrender.


According to the Crime Branch officials of the Delhi Police, they, along with the Jehanabad police, had been conducting raids at his ancestral house for the last three days.

On January 27, the police interrogated his younger brother, Muzameel Imam and three other relatives to know about his whereabouts.

On January 26, the police searched Patna's Muslim dominated Subzibagh and Phulwarisharief area.

Imam was arrested in a sedition case for allegedly making 'inflammatory speech,' after he called for Assam to be cut off from the rest of India.


Also Read: Sedition Case Against Sharjeel Imam For 'Inflammatory Speech'

Tags:    Delhi PoliceSharjeel ImamSedition
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Scared Of Coronavirus? Here Is Why You Need To Calm Down

NewsScared Of Coronavirus? Here Is Why You Need To Calm Down

CM Yogi Adityanath Goli

News'Boli Se Nahi, Toh Goli Se': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Warning For Those Obstructing Kanwariyas

Gandhi

NewsGandhi's Freedom Struggle A 'Staged Drama': BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Kicks Up Row

West Bengal: TMC Leader Ties Up, Drags, Beats-Up Women For Protesting Against Land Encroachment

NewsWest Bengal: TMC Leader Ties Up, Drags, Beats-Up Women For Protesting Against Land Encroachment

Abrupt Slowdown In Indian Economy Due To Demonetization, GST: IMF Chief

NewsAbrupt Slowdown In Indian Economy Due To Demonetization, GST: IMF Chief

"India Won

News"India Won't Tolerate Five Deaths To Avenge One": Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer To Media