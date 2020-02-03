Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam Surrendered Himself To Police, Not Arrested

Activist Sharjeel Imam has been booked for sedition under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He made headlines for his inflammatory speeches during the protests Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It has been widely misreported by several news agencies that Sharjeel was arrested by police action.

Twitter was abuzz by the news of his arrest.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the police.

Sharjeel Imam had surrendered himself to the police.

He himself tweeted a picture of him going to surrender.

I have surrendered to the Delhi Police on 28 1 2020 at 3 PM. I am ready and willing to to operate with the investigation. I have full faith in due process of law. My safety and security are now in the hand of Delhi Police.

Let peace prevail. pic.twitter.com/fTKeWY5hb8 — Sharjeel Imam (@_imaams) January 28, 2020





*SOS*

Sharjeel Imam has surrendered to Delhi Police in Bihar. While Godi media reports he has been arrested, kindly add and clarify the same wherever the news is shared. — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) January 28, 2020

According to the Crime Branch officials of the Delhi Police, they, along with the Jehanabad police, had been conducting raids at his ancestral house for the last three days.

On January 27, the police interrogated his younger brother, Muzameel Imam and three other relatives to know about his whereabouts.



On January 26, the police searched Patna's Muslim dominated Subzibagh and Phulwarisharief area.

Imam was arrested in a sedition case for allegedly making 'inflammatory speech,' after he called for Assam to be cut off from the rest of India.





