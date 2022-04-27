Old Video Of Delhi Police Pelting Stones Along With Rioters Shared As Jahangirpuri Violence

After the Jahangirpuri violence, a video of stone pelting is going viral on social media. In this 2 minutes long video, people can be seen pelting stones in front of policemen. Later in the video, some policemen can also be seen pelting stones and firing tear shells. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that Delhi Police and saffron rioters are pelting stones at a particular(Muslim) community during the Jahangirpuri violence.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह है दिल्ली पुलिस, भगवा दंगाइयों के साथ मिलकर वर्ग विशेष के ऊपर पत्थर बाजी कर रही है, गोली बरसा रही है, और हैरत की बात यही जांच भी कररही है कि दंगा कैसे भड़का."

[English Translation: This is Delhi Police. The saffron rioters are pelting stones at a particular class, firing bullets, And surprisingly, it is also investigating how the riots broke out.]

यह है दिल्ली पुलिस,

भगवा दंगाइयों के साथ मिलकर वर्ग विशेष के ऊपर पत्थर बाजी कर रही है, गोली बरसा रही है,

और हैरत की बात यही जांच भी कररही है कि दंगा कैसे भड़का। pic.twitter.com/zZ4Cah4mTt — S. U. Khan 🤧😷🕒 (@sayeed_uddin) April 24, 2022

London-based Twitter user @URScrewed_ posted this video which was quote-tweeted by journalist Rana Ayyub. She also posted this video on her Instagram. However, she later deleted the video from her social media handle. Below you can see the screenshot of the shared video.





This is how state sponsored riots are scripted in India. pic.twitter.com/D32gcCWIfS — URScrewed 🇬🇧 (@URScrewed_) April 24, 2022

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Viral video shows Delhi police pelting stones along with Hindu rioters during Jahangirpuri violence.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from the CAA NRC protest, 2020.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video. We found that some people in the viral video can be seen wearing sweaters and jackets, which suggests that the viral video is not recent. Taking a hint from it, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet done by Arvind Chauhan, a journalist at The Times of India. He shared this same video on 1 January 2020. While sharing this video, he wrote a caption which reads, "CAA violence: Videos shot by locals show civilians pelting stone, setting ablaze Muslim-owned property before cops in UP's Firozabad". Along with the viral video, a few other videos of the same incident can be seen in the thread.

in this video civilian pelt stone on other community, while police fire bullet pic.twitter.com/m9EJzrv1sv — Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) January 1, 2020

According to a report in The Times Of India dated Jan 2020, the video is said to be from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. After a senior police official of Agra range in UP claimed no bullet was fired during the CAA and NRC demonstration, at least four videos had emerged in which not only the police can be seen purportedly firing at the protesting mob, but unidentified civilians can also be seen pelting stones along with them.

On searching more, we found this video shared on YouTube dated Jan 2020. The video's caption suggests that the video is from Firozabad, UP.

We also found that Mahila Congress, incharge of J&k, Ladakh and former actor Nagma shared the same video in February 2020, which suggests that the video is not from recent Jahangirpuri violence.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not recent but almost two years old. The viral video is from Firozabad, UP, during the anti-CAA-NRC protest, and it has nothing to do with the recent Jahangirpuri violence. Hence, the viral claim is false.



