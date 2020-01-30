Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Delhi Police Did Not Just Stand And Watch Jamia Shooter

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 30 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-30T16:36:37+05:30
Fact Check: No, The Delhi Police Did Not Just Stand And Watch Jamia Shooter

Image credit: Bhupinder Soni/Twitter

The Delhi Police is being slammed for their apparent inaction when a man shot at Jamia Millia Islamia University, this is not true. The police acted as they were supposed to.

Ram Bhakt Gopal ( Facebook profile name), dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a gun, opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. "Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly said.

A protester was injured in the attack.

The incident took place when protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Within seconds the video of the incident took social media by storm.

Netizens expressed their outrage over the apparent inaction of the Delhi Police.




Claim:

The Delhi police stood by and watched the man brandishing a gun, opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Fact Check:

This claim is not true.

Several videos have surfaced which shows the Delhi Police did apprehend the man after they were made aware that he was carrying a weapon.

In this video, at the 14th second, it can be seen that the police sneaks up behind him and catches hold of him.

The Police are being warned that the man is carrying a pistol. The video clearly shows that the man was seized as soon as he fired a shot.


We must understand that there are protocols in place when dealing with an active shooter.

In the face of a man holding a weapon at a crowded place like a university, it becomes all the more necessary to follow these protocols precisely. This would ensure that the situation doesn't get out of hand, and the shooter does not get agitated.

Police officers responding to an active shooter are trained in a procedure known as Rapid Deployment and are supposed to proceed immediately to the area in which shots were last heard; their purpose is to stop the shooting as quickly as possible.

The first responding officers will normally be in teams of four (4); they may be dressed in regular patrol uniforms, or they may be wearing external bulletproof vests, Kevlar helmets, and other tactical equipment. The officers may be armed with rifles, shotguns, or handguns, and might also be using pepper spray or tear gas to control the situation.

There's nothing safe about a single officer running to confront a potential murderer or a terrorist.

A terrorist is defined as a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

Therefore, the man with the gun, Ram Bhakt Gopal, is a terrorist and police followed the necessary protocol.


Also Read: Breaking: "Main Doonga Azaadi," Man Opens Fire At Protesters Near Jamia In Delhi

Tags:    Jamia Millia UniversityAnti-CAA ProtestRam BhaktDelhi Police
