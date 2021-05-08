Fact Check: Video Viral To Show Oxygen Is Being Wasted In Delhi To Create Artificial Shortage

A video of gas oozing out from a tanker is going viral on social media with a claim that the video is of Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU), where oxygen wastage is happening. People sharing the video are claiming that oxygen is intentionally being wasted to create an oxygen crisis in Delhi. For the past few weeks, Delhi has been in the news due to shortages of oxygen and for demanding it from the centre.



Social media users, especially BJP supporters, are sharing the video. One of the captions of such posts says, "Shocking...Caught on camera.. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital under Delhi Govt where Oxygen tankers valve has been deliberately left open and precious oxygen released. Then shortage is shown. Who is doing this heinоus act when people are gasping for oxygen?? #DeenDayalHospital".

SHOCKING...Caught on camera.. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital under Delhi Govt where Oxygen tankers VALVE has been deliberately LEFT OPEN & PRECIOUS OXYGEN RELEASED 😱😢 Then shortage is shown. Who is doing this heinоus act when people are gasping for oxygen?? #DeenDayalHospital pic.twitter.com/lIhtrRbhgb — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 7, 2021

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the video with a caption which translates in English as "This is DDU hospital of Delhi government. Here oxygen valve is kept open since morning so that oxygen can be wasted and then portray that there is an oxygen crisis in Delhi. The moment our Board President Chetan ji got the information about the same he went to make the video, time 6:40 PM." An archive of the post can be seen here.

The video is being widely shared on Twitter.

#दिल्ली की केजरिवाल सरकार,दिल्ली को मिल रही ऑक्सीजनसीलेंडर खुले में ओपन कर

ऑक्सीजन को बर्बाद कर रहीहै जिससे ऑक्सीजन की कमीको दिखाया जात रहे और भी अधिक ऑक्सीजन की मांग कर ब्लैक मार्केटिंग कीजा सके और उससे केजरिवाल के विज्ञापन का खर्चा भी निकले।

ये दिल्ली सरकार का DDU अस्पताल है pic.twitter.com/eLiCdRp6kR — S Upadhyay (@sumitUp13688633) May 7, 2021

Claim:

The video shows oxygen wastage in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a fact check and found the claim to be fake.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Friday responded to the allegations being hurled with the video and said that the release of oxygen is a normal process as, over time, pressure builds inside the tanker.

Dr BL Chaudhary, Medical Director of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, explained the entire process in detail, "This video shows a normal process where some gas escapes when there is a pressure build up. Each tanker containing liquid oxygen has a pressure release valve(safety valve) just like a pressure cooker. Whenever the pressure inside the tanker increases due to difference in temperature between the atmosphere and inside the tanker the valve opens up automatically to release the pressure. Once this pressure becomes equal or pressure inside the tanker reduces the valve then closes automatically. This is a safety mechanism which is installed in all the tankers containing liquid oxygen so as to prevent the tanker from bursting. Whenever there's high outside temperature, as is the case today, the pressure inside the tanker increases and the safety valve opens up to release some of the contents so that the tanker does not burst."





He further wrote that the allegations were a big letdown for doctors who are working so hard and have been having sleepless nights, risking their lives.



The Logical Indian contacted Srivatsa Thimmaiah, Deputy General Manager (Marketing Projects) of Mangalore refinery and petrochemical and an expert of the matter, who said, "It appears from the video that the oxygen might be seen leaking through either from flange due to rupture of gasket or safety valve passing and this might have happened due to increase in pressure inside the tanker with an increase in temperature. Normally, if oxygen has to be withdrawn, then it is done through regulator valve which is mostly in the bottom of the tanker."



Hence, the claim that the video shows the wastage of medical oxygen is false.

