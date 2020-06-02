Fact Check: Unattended Dead Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Piling Up In Delhi Hospital?

The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is steadily increasing.



Delhi is one of the worst-hit by the contagious disease. Haryana has decided to keep borders it shares with the national capital sealed. As of June 1, Delhi has reported 19844 cases of COVID-19 out of which 10893 are active cases. 473 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. In light of this, a video is being circulated online which shows a COVID-19 ward in a hospital. The viral posts claim that the hospital is in Delhi.

The video shows dead bodies being kept in the same ward as other sick patients.

"This is the condition of Delhi where due to the large number of dead bodies, some have not been cremated from the last five days. There are 106 dead bodies in Lok Nayak hospital itself. 80 in mortuary and 26 on the ground (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.

The video has been viewed over 14000 views. The video was extensively shared on Twitter and Facebook. A person in the video can be heard complaining about the negligence of the hospital. She also adds that there is a lack of beds for the patients.





Claim:



Dead bodies are piling up at a hospital in Delhi. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The video was shot in a hospital located in Mumbai. The woman talking in the video mentions KEM hospital. KEM here refers to King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. A keyword search based on the claims led to a news report by Jansatta published on May 27. The report cites the video and says that there is over-crowding in the COVID-19 wards in the hospital. It also states that dead bodies are being kept with the patients.





Further, the video was also shared by BRUT India.

"Mumbai's doctors are working out of their skin to save lives. But as cases multiply, these hospital wards are turning into a nightmare," reads the caption of the video.



Reporting on the story, AltNews dug up a tweet by Ram Kadam, BJP leader where he posted the same video.

मुम्बई के KEM हॉस्पिटल के वार्ड 20A की है? ये वीडियो मंगलवार को बनाया गया है ? वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा है कि कोरोना मरीज को हॉस्पिटल की ज़मीन पर है, ? मरीज के आस पास के हर बिस्तर पर कोरोना से हुई मौत के बाद लाशों को रखा गया है? पूरे वार्ड में कचरा फैला हुआ है ? @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/dCEmRg49n1 — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) May 27, 2020

Further, Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson for Maharashtra quote-tweeted Kadam. Sawant posted a clarification Issued by BMC, the civic body in Mumbai. BMC in their clarification stated that the video was shot during a sudden strike called by the staff member of KEM. The civic body stated that this strike was the reason behind the shortage of medical staff and unhygienic conditions inside hospital wards.