Fact Check: Video Of Muslims Offering Namaz Shared With False Claim

A video is being circulated online which shows men offering namaaz on the road with the claim that this is the community is disregarding the ongoing Lockdown in Delhi.

"This is the scene from a mosque in Patparganj where rules are being flouted openly. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal is asking for suggestions from people on what needs to be done. He should feel ashamed (Translated to English)," reads the caption of these posts.

The 1:04 seconds long video, a person points at a dargah and shows several Muslims kneeling in prayer on a street adjacent to the dargah. The video shows a stretch of road, with Muslims praying on one side and vehicles moving on the other. The person recording it raises a question on the gathering at a time when everybody is "scared of coronavirus". He also criticises Delhi police for allowing Muslims to assemble. The video was also shared on Twitter with similar claims.





Claim:



Muslims gathered in Delhi to pray amid lockdown. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The video was bokeh down into keyframes and a reverse image search was done. It was found that the video was tweeted by Abhishek Dubey, head of social media, of Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi, on March 20.





Further, DCP East Delhi debunked the news.



A twitter used had posted the video claiming lockdown violation to which the police replied, "This is totally false. An old video is being used with a malicious intent to spread rumour."





Reportedly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown on March 22 in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 till March 31.

