Fact Check: Video Of A Mock Drill By Delhi Police Shared As "Terrorist Caught In Gaffar Market"

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A video showing a man being taken away by police officials is viral with the claim that a terrorist was arrested at Gaffar market, Delhi.
In the viral video, a Delhi PCR van can be seen parked in front of a building, from where a cameraman emerges followed by a man surrounded by police officials.
A voice can be heard saying, 'See live, terrorist is being encountered. I have made this video in Gaffar Market. See here, you can see a cameraman. You can see how the cops are bringing a terrorist, he might be carrying weapons or bombs. See this, this is Gaffar Market. They have also shot one person'.
The video has been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.
Terrorist arrested in gaffer mkt karol bagh New Delhi 29/7/2020 3.00 PM (I am not sure 🙏🙏) @FactCheckIndia @factcheckdotorg @ZeeNews @ajeetbharti @OpIndia_in @Sanaya_Speaks @chhotitha @RealShakunimama pic.twitter.com/bZ17Cl1K2F— हिन्दू विशाखा 🚩एकदम देहाती 🇮🇳 #𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞_BHA (@_desinari) July 29, 2020
Terrorist caught in Karol Bagh today pic.twitter.com/sMExPXTSQm— Anil Kumar (@akanilkr65) July 29, 2020
Terrorist caught in Karol Bagh today pic.twitter.com/sMExPXTSQm— Anil Kumar (@akanilkr65) July 29, 2020
One terrorist caught at Gafffar Market, Karol Bagh Delhi.. Breaking https://t.co/S0FbboEGjr— Harendra Ch.🇮🇳 (@herryks) July 29, 2020
Claim:
Viral video shows terrorists being caught in Delhi.
The claim is false.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Central confirmed to BOOMLive that the video shows a mock drill being conducted in the Karol Bagh area to check the level of preparedness of the department.
"It was a mock drill conducted in the Karol Bagh area to assess the preparedness levels of the police personnel," the DCP said.
Further, the video was shared by the official Twitter account of DCP, Central Delhi on July 29.
"Delhi police conducted a mock drill in Delhi's Karol Bagh area today. Such mock drills are often conducted ahead of August 15. Cops arrest three dummy terrorists in such mock drills. This is done to assess the preparedness of the officials (Translated to Engish)" reads the tweet.
दिल्ली की करोल बाग मार्किट में आज @DelhiPolice की तरफ से मॉकड्रिल का आयोजन किया गया 15 अगस्त से पहले अक्सर इस तरह के मॉकड्रिल होते है इस मॉकड्रिल में तीन डमी आतंकियों को पुलिस पकड़ कर ले जाती है।— Tarun Sharma (@tarun10sharma) July 29, 2020
ताकि आपात स्थिति में अपनी तैयारियों को चैक कर सके @DCPCentralDelhi@DM_DEO_Central pic.twitter.com/SQwkGwBtqU
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: Fact Check: Goat Arrested For Not Wearing Mask? Police Rubbishes Claim
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.