Did Delhi Govt Ask Private Schools To Refund Fees Of Only Muslim Students? No, Viral Post Is Misleading!

A viral image of an image with text on a purple background and claims about the Kejriwal government has gone viral across social media. This post has been shared in the context of misinformation to show AAP appeasing Muslims.

Claim:

The viral image with text on a purple background has been shared with the following claim:

"Arvind Kejriwal का तुग़लगी फ़रमान दिल्ली के सभी प्राइवट स्कूलों में सिर्फ मुस्लिम छात्रों की 2 साल की फीस वापिस की जाएगी , अगर करना ही है तो सभी गरीब बच्चों की फीस वापिस की जाए केजरीवाल जी."

[English Translation: Arvind Kejriwal's medieval decree in all private schools of Delhi. Only Muslim students' fees for 2 years will be returned. If fees are to be returned, then the fees of all poor children should be refunded Kejriwal ji.]

BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi shared a video with a caption in Hindi which reads, "Arvind Kejriwal का तुग़लगी फ़रमान दिल्ली के सभी प्राइवट स्कूलों में सिर्फ मुस्लिम छात्रों की 2 साल की फीस वापिस की जाएगी , अगर करना ही है तो सभी गरीब बच्चों की फीस वापिस की जाए केजरीवाल जी."

[Englih Translation: Arvind Kejriwal decree, In all private schools of Delhi. Only Muslim students' fees for 2 years will be refunded, if this has to be done, then the fees of all poor children should be refunded, Kejriwal ji.]

It is widely shared on social media with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Delhi government in there order has asked private schools to refund the fees of eligible minority students which includes Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis as well.

We conducted a keyword search with keywords such as 'Minority students' and 'Delhi school fees' and came across this report by News 18 published on May 16, 2022.

The report states that under the new order by the Delhi Government, private schools in Delhi have been directed to follow this order for all minority students from classes 1 to 12. The Delhi government has warned that schools that do not reimburse the fees would be violating the order of the Delhi government.



We conducted a keyword search to identify which communities are identified as minorities by the Delhi Government. This led us to the official website of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

The Delhi Minorities Commission was established by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on 24 December 1999 under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act, 1999. As per the official website of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Minority Communities, as per the Act, are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis.

We also came across a report by Times Now Hindi which states that under the order by the Delhi Government, students from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities and Other Backward Classes in the classes 1 to 12 are guaranteed tuition fee refund. The report states that the purpose of the move is to provide good education at a low rate. The government took the measure after many private schools had increased the fees arbitrarily. After this circular, they were made to lessen the increased fees. We also came across an Aaj Tak report dated 16 March 2022, which reiterated the same.

We conducted another keyword search considering this information and came across this charter released by the Department for Welfare of SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in Delhi.

We came across the following statement on the Charter which stated that fee refund scheme issued by the Delhi Government is applicable to religious communities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis, alongwith SC/ST and OBC students.



We also tried to contact Vikram Bhat, consultant and education advisor to Deputy CM. However, we haven't got any respond from his side yet. We will update this story once we get his response.



Conclusion:

The viral post claims that Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi had stated that in all private schools in Delhi only Muslim students' fees for 2 years will be reimbursed.



However, as per information in news reports and Delhi governmental reports, the fee refund scheme issued by the Delhi Government is applicable to religious communities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis, alongwith SC/ST and OBC students. For eligibility, the family income of the student should be less than 3 lakhs and they should be a resident of Delhi. Hence, the viral claim is false.

