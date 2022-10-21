Delhi CM Kejriwal Shared Altered Video Of ABP News Report Claiming Victory For AAP In Upcoming Gujarat Elections

Delhi Chief Minister and leader of AAP shared a video seemingly showing a report by ABP News. The video shows the anchor noting that the Aam Aadmi Party is putting up stiff resistance to the BJP in Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party is putting its focus on the Assembly elections in Gujarat. Kejriwal recently addressed a rally in Bhavnagar, stating that people in the state are "tired after 27 years of BJP rule" and "are eager to vote for AAP".



Claim:

In the video of 2.20 minutes, the voiceover says that AAP is applying its full efforts in the state of Gujarat, putting up stiff competition to BJP. In the video, the narrator goes on to say that BJP is not able to measure up to the resistance mounted by AAP and the Congress party is nowhere.

At the start of the video, the ABP News anchor mentions that Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that, as per the Intelligence Bureau, the Aam Aadmi Party government would be forming a government in Gujarat.



The report mentions that despite several tours by PM Modi in his own state, his influence in the state is lessening. At the end of the video, a reporter asks three people who the form government in Gujarat this time. On this, all three take the name of Arvind.



Arvind Kejriwal tweeted the video claiming, "Watch this video to understand the mood in Gujarat." He later deleted this video. However, you can see the screenshot of the deleted video below. An archive version of the deleted tweet also appear on the search page of the Microsoft Bing engine.





Below you can see the video shared by Arvind Kejriwal.

Adil Ahmed Khan, chairman of APMC in the Delhi government, shared the video tweeted by Arvind Kejriwal.



A Twitter account supporting Aam Aadmi Party further amplified the video by tweeting the same claim as Arvind Kejriwal.

The video is viral across Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. We found that Arvind Kejriwal tweeted an edited video of a report by ABP News.

We conducted a keyword search for the ABP News report regarding Arvind Kejriwal. We came across a report published on October 16, 2022, titled, 'क्या है Arvind Kejriwal के IB रिपोर्ट के दावा का सच ? देखिए ये ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट (What is the truth behind the IB report claim made by Arvind Kejriwal?)

After going through the YouTube video, we found that there have been several cuts in the original report to compose the video that is circulating online.

At the 0.39 mark in the YouTube video, we noticed the anchor raises the question that whether such a report by the Intelligence Bureau exists and whether Kejriwal has received a clue from the IB report. This part is not present in the viral video.

The news tickers in top of the viral video are edited as well. As can be seen in the viral video, the ticker at the top reads, 'This time AAP's government could be formed in Gujarat.' Meanwhile, in the original report, no such ticker is observed.

Image Comparission

After this part, the viral video cuts to the section by the report Abhishek Upadhyay. In the original report, Upadhyay raises the question whether the Intelligence Bureau had released a new report in the run up to the Gujarat elections.



In the viral video, however, the IB report is mentioned in the ticker at the top with the focus of the voiceover on the Gujarat Vidhansabha elections in December 2022. The voiceover pits the elections as a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, leaving out the Congress party.

The interview portion of the viral video where the person remarks that the only government formation now possible is of the AAP government can be found in the original report at the 8.45 mark.

The man in the pink shirt can be heard saying that it would take time for a Arvind Kejriwal-led government to be formed. This segment is not present in the viral video.

Towards the end of the ABP News report, a ABP News C-Voter survey can be seen which predicts that the BJP would secure a comfortable lead over Congress and AAP in the elections.

Anshul Singh, the Lallantop journalist also pointed out the discrepancies between the videos in his Twitter thread. In the tweet, he noted, "Arvind Kejriwal first tweeted the edited video and then deleted it after some time. Kejriwal tweeted a video of ABP News claiming the growing popularity of AAP in Gujarat."

Thread 🧵

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पहले एडिटेड वीडियो ट्वीट किया और फिर कुछ देर बाद Delete कर दिया.



केजरीवाल ने ABP न्यूज़ का एक वीडियो ट्वीट कर गुजरात में AAP की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता का दावा किया.



पहले थ्रेड में केजरीवाल का ट्वीट, फिर एडिटेड वीडियो और अंत में वीडियो की सच्चाई जानिए. 1/n pic.twitter.com/xDIpCWgmV9 — Anshul Singh (@anshulsigh) October 19, 2022

Conclusion:

We found that Arvind Kejriwal tweeted an edited video of a report by ABP News. The edited video removed certain mentions that anchor had made with regards to an alleged report by the Intelligence Bureau. The edited video was altered to show that the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections is going to be fight between AAP and the BJP, with the Congress falling far behind. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral video is altered.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Mass Conservation Event To Buddhism Was Held At Jaipur; Viral Claim Is False!