Fact Check: Old Video Of Deer Playing By The Sea Resurfaces, Unrelated To COVID-19 Lockdown

A heart-warming video of a deer happily playing through the waves at a beach has been doing the rounds on social media. It is being claimed that the deer was spotted near Chandrabhaga in Odisha, on the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road.

Claim:

A deer was spotted on the sea beach near Chandrabhaga on Puri-Konark marine drive road during lockdown. Fact Check: The claim is false. Old Unrelated Video Breaking the video into individual frames using the tool, InVid, a Google Reverse Image search was done. This led to a Facebook post dating back to 2015. The video was uploaded to Facebook on November 10, 2015, by French filmmaker Anthony Martin.

Further, an article was published on The Dodo, titled 'Ecstatic Deer Can't Contain Happiness At Ocean Waves" on December 21, 2015.

"A clip that appears to be taken by Anthony Martin, a French filmmaker, shows a deer's wonderful reaction to a visit to the shore. She runs through the surf, bucking and spinning with joy," reads the report.





The same video was also posted on a Youtube channel named 'Higgs Boson' on November 12, 2015. The video has been credited to Anthony Martin. It is also mentioned that the video was filmed in south France.