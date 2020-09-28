Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Sport Pro Farmers' Protest Slogan While Reporting To NCB Office?

Deepika Padukone on September 23 was issued a summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau, as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.



On Saturday, September 26, social media was flooded with photographs of the actor leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office where she was reportedly questioned for more than five hours.

One such photograph shows Deepika in a black t-shirt with a caption on it which read, "I STAND WITH INDIAN FARMERS". According to viral posts that is how she had reported to the NCB for questioning.

"When you report for questioning to the NCB, because you stood in solidarity with JNU... and carry swag on your T-shirt," reads the caption of one such post.

The farm bills have triggered massive uproar across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to the three bills passed in the parliament recently. Nearly 15 to 20 people had gathered at the central Delhi location on Monday morning and set a tractor on fire.

Punjab, Haryana and several other states have witnessed massive protests by farmers in the last week over the three bills - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.