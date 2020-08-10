Fact Check: No, Viral Video Does Not Show Captain Deepak Sathe, Air India Express Pilot, Singing

Captain Dipak Vasant Sathe, the pilot of the Air India Express flight (AXB1344, B737), was among 18 who died when the airplane skidded off the runway at Kerala's Kozhikode International Airport on August 7.



In light of this, a video of an official singing the Bollywood movie song 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' is being circulated with the claim that it shows late Captain Dipak Vasant Sathe singing. "Deepak Vasanth Sathe: Decorated IAF officer to pilot of ill-fated Air India Express aircraft," reads the caption of the viral post.





The person who is singing is Deepak Vasanth Sathe, captain of the Air India flight which crash landed yesterday at Calicut and died...so sad pic.twitter.com/9mYZldgAwl — Ravi Ranjan Goswami (@gravi_rr) August 8, 2020 Pilot Mr.Deepak Vasanth Sathe of Air India singing#AirIndia #AirIndiaCrash pic.twitter.com/c6J1dn3JLs — sudhir bondre🇮🇳 (@sudhirbondre79) August 8, 2020



The claim is shared extensively on Facebook.





Claim: Viral video shows Deepak Sathe, Air India Express Pilot, who passed away in Kerala airplane crash. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.







This indicated that the video showed Navy Commander-In-Chief, Girish Luthra.







A keyword search led to videos and reports which state that the person singing is actually Navy Commander-In-Chief, Girish Luthra.





According to a report by the Quint, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, now retired, had sung the iconic song to commemorate the Indian Navy celebrating its 'Golden Jubilee' - 50 years - after being formally established on 1 March 1968. Vice Admiral Luthra, had held the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. He retired on 31st January 2019, after dedicating four decades of his life to the Indian Navy. He was in charge of the Western Naval Command since May 2016. Originally recorded in March 2018, the video was published on Youtube on 5 March 2019. Below is a comparison of pictures of Navy Commander-In-Chief, Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe (left) and Girish Luthra (right):



