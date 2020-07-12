Fact Check: Did India's Debt Increase To US$ 486 Billion By 2018?

A graphic is currently doing the rounds which claims that India's debt at the end of 2014 was US$ 296 billion, however, at the end of 2018, it increased to US$ 486 billion.





The graphic attributes the increase in debt to PM Modi.













Claim:



India's debt increased from US$ 296 billion to US$ 486 billion between 2014-2018. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The figure cited of debt and of the increase is not correct. According to the Ministry of Finance website, India's total outstanding debt by the end of 31 March 2014 was at US$ 929.6 billion (RE as per the conversion rate of 28 March 2014).





While by the end of March 2018. India's total outstanding debt stood at US$ 1265.7 billion (RE as per the conversion rate of 28 March 2018).





The RBI website says that on March 28 2014, one US$ was valued at 60.0998 rupees.





Four years later, on 28 March 2018, it increased to 65.0441 rupees. Outstanding Debt: When the government's revenue from taxes and other sources fall short of its spending requirements, it tends to resort to borrowings from markets and external sources.