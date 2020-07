Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Dead Bodies Dumped Outside Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad Amid Covid-19

A video is being circulated with the claim that it depicts the alarming COVID-19 situation in a hospital located in Hyderabad, Telangana. In the video, a body of a dead man is seen lying on the ground apparently outside Gandhi Hospital. The video is being shared in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gandhi Hospital is the designated facility for treating COVID-19 patients in the city. "Watch: An eye witness, who happened to visit Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad, notices two bodies dumped," reads the caption of the post.















What is happening ? If this is gandhi hospital as claimed, then it's a complete failure on the govt side !!



We all know and are seeing how inefficient this TRS govt has been in containing corona in Telangana and more specifically hyderabad !! pic.twitter.com/f1dhPyTvaz — Deepak John (@djohninc) July 4, 2020 Please take serious action. Look in to this matter. Hyderabad Telangana Gandhi Hospital. #Immediatelyaction @narendramodi @AmitShah @bandisanjay_bjp @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/WA2nU9nV3j — Rakesh Shabad (@RShabad) July 4, 2020







In the video, a person can be saying, "This is the situation of dead bodies at Gandhi Hospital. Here is one person who has died and is probably lying here for days."

The person shooting the video first shows a person lying on the ground, who is covered in a sheet, with faces and hands exposed. Another person's body is also shown which is not covered and is casually left on the pathway. The person shooting the video then shows a bike parked at the mortuary. The person in the video then says, "The doctor's motorbike is here. He came and kept the vehicle, but did not bother to shift the bodies inside." Claim: Video shows dead bodies dumped in open at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded last year in August. "Two dead bodies Gandhi Hospital parking area," reads the caption of the video.

Therefore the video has been on the internet for almost a year. The same video was also found in a Facebook post, dating back to 2019.

A related keyword search led to a news report on a similar incident.

According to a New Indian Express report, two bodies were found dumped outside the Gandhi Medical Hospital on 24th August 2019.





The report also identifies the narrator of the video as the spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan.