Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Dead Bodies Dumped Outside Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad Amid Covid-19

A video is being circulated with the claim that it depicts the alarming COVID-19 situation in a hospital located in Hyderabad, Telangana. In the video, a body of a dead man is seen lying on the ground apparently outside Gandhi Hospital. The video is being shared in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Watch: An eye witness, who happened to visit Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad, notices two bodies dumped," reads the caption of the post.

Gandhi Hospital is the designated facility for treating COVID-19 patients in the city.

From Hyderabad #Gandhi Hospital Near to Gandhi #Hospital in #Hyderabad #Dead body laying on Footpath for days. More surprising #Doctor know that and parked motorcycle near by @KPadmaRan1 @hydcitypolice @XpressHyderabad @HiHyderabad @TOIHyderabad @hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/PzTVDm4ZOK

Please take serious action. Look in to this matter. Hyderabad Telangana Gandhi Hospital. #Immediatelyaction @narendramodi @AmitShah @bandisanjay_bjp @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/WA2nU9nV3j

What is happening ? If this is gandhi hospital as claimed, then it's a complete failure on the govt side !! We all know and are seeing how inefficient this TRS govt has been in containing corona in Telangana and more specifically hyderabad !! pic.twitter.com/f1dhPyTvaz

@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @DrTamilisaiGuv @TelanganaCMO Request to look to the concern, how irresponsible is Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, Telangana. Horrible to see such a strange situation in Government hospital run by TS Govt. and that too one of metro city of India. pic.twitter.com/USBbfL7Oey

This is the situation of Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. The telanaga government has playing with public. @TelanganaToday @TOIHyderabad @CPHydCity @ABPNews @ZeeNews @timesofindia @TelanganaHealth @V6News @aajtak pic.twitter.com/t6lrqnLvXO

In the video, a person can be saying, "This is the situation of dead bodies at Gandhi Hospital. Here is one person who has died and is probably lying here for days."



The person shooting the video first shows a person lying on the ground, who is covered in a sheet, with faces and hands exposed. Another person's body is also shown which is not covered and is casually left on the pathway.

The person shooting the video then shows a bike parked at the mortuary.

The person in the video then says, "The doctor's motorbike is here. He came and kept the vehicle, but did not bother to shift the bodies inside."

Claim:

Video shows dead bodies dumped in open at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded last year in August.

"Two dead bodies Gandhi Hospital parking area," reads the caption of the video.