Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Dead Bodies Dumped Outside Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad Amid Covid-19

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Video shows dead bodies dumped in the open at Gandhi Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   11 July 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A video is being circulated with the claim that it depicts the alarming COVID-19 situation in a hospital located in Hyderabad, Telangana. In the video, a body of a dead man is seen lying on the ground apparently outside Gandhi Hospital. The video is being shared in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi Hospital is the designated facility for treating COVID-19 patients in the city.

"Watch: An eye witness, who happened to visit Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad, notices two bodies dumped," reads the caption of the post.






In the video, a person can be saying, "This is the situation of dead bodies at Gandhi Hospital. Here is one person who has died and is probably lying here for days."

The person shooting the video first shows a person lying on the ground, who is covered in a sheet, with faces and hands exposed. Another person's body is also shown which is not covered and is casually left on the pathway.

The person shooting the video then shows a bike parked at the mortuary.

The person in the video then says, "The doctor's motorbike is here. He came and kept the vehicle, but did not bother to shift the bodies inside."

Claim:

Video shows dead bodies dumped in open at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded last year in August.

"Two dead bodies Gandhi Hospital parking area," reads the caption of the video.

Therefore the video has been on the internet for almost a year.

The same video was also found in a Facebook post, dating back to 2019.

A related keyword search led to a news report on a similar incident.

According to a New Indian Express report, two bodies were found dumped outside the Gandhi Medical Hospital on 24th August 2019.


The report also identifies the narrator of the video as the spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan.

Amjed Khan had informed that he received the video from a party worker who found the bodies lying around.

However, officials from Gandhi Hospital had back then denied the allegations.

"I personally visited the whole campus and did not find anything like this. This is false news," said Dr P Shravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital back in August 2019.

He added that the bodies are usually kept for a period of 72 hours. Unclaimed bodies are handed over to the GHMC for disposal.

Therefore, the video predates the COVID-19 pandemic and is unrelated to the current situation of healthcare across the country.

The Logical Indian has earlier debunked similar claims about the Gandhi hospital here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

