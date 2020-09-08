Fact Check: Unrealistic Animal Spotted In Fields Near Rajasthan?

A set of photographs of an alleged animal is being circulated with the claim that it is a dangerous animal which has been spotted in a field near Rajasthan. Viral posts warn farmers and request them to stay alert as the animal was spotted on the way of Gujarat to Rajasthan .

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Claim:



A dangerous animal was spotted in fields of Rajasthan. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image Search led to similar photos in an Instagram post from July 2019. Therefore, the narrative in the viral posts is definitely not recent. The creature is not real and is hyper-realistic silicon sculpture.

The Instagrammer 'Laira Maganuco' in her bio describes herself as a 'Hyper Realism Silicon Sculptor'. According to the post description, she has named the sculptor as 'armadillo hybrid'. Several other pictures of similar creatures were seen in the profile.





Further, a video was also found of the same sculpture from October 2018.

The sculpture is also for sale on the 'Etsy' website. According to the description of the product, the photo is of a hand made sculpture in acetic silicone paste.







Therefore, the photographs are shared with false claims and has nothing to do with farmers in Gujarat-Rajasthan.

