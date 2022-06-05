An image has been going viral on social media, claiming that it is a photo of the Jama Masjid in New Delhi after the dome got damaged and dislodged in the recent thunderstorm.

Delhi saw an unexpected thunderstorm on May 30, 2022. Dozens of trees around the area got uprooted due to strong and heavy winds in the evening. A part of the Jama Masjid, the crowning ornament on top of the middle dome, was also reported to be damaged.



The image of the damaged dome is being shared with the caption: "कल आंधी में जामा मस्जिद का 300 किलो का गुम्बद व कलश गिरना कोई संयोग नहीं , " ये महादेव का स्पष्ट संकेत है " उनके लिए भी और हमारे लिए"



[English Translation: The 300 kg dome and the finial ornament on top falling in the thunderstorm yesterday is not a coincidence. It is a clear sign from Mahadev, for them and for us.]

कल तूफान में जामा मस्जिद का 300 किलो का गुम्बद व कलश गिरना कोई संयोग नहीं "ये महादेव का स्पष्ट संकेत है" उनके लिए भी और तुम्हारे लिए भी pic.twitter.com/oxrAWC8cX5 — Gaurav Bhatnagar-युगांतर....❣ (@yug0007) June 1, 2022

Another user wrote, "तूफान में जामा मस्जिद का 300 किलो का गुंबद व कलश गिरना कोई संयोग नहीं "ये महादेव का स्पष्ट संकेत है" उनके लिए भी और तुम्हारे लिए भी,,इस तरह मस्ज़िद के गुंबद का गिरना क्या महज एक संयोंग है या फिर कोई दैविक इशारा ? सनातन धर्म और संस्कृति सर्वश्रेष्ठ हर हर महादेव."

[English Translation: Jama Masjid's 300 kg dome and urn falling in the storm is no coincidence. "This is a clear sign of Mahadev" for him as well as for you ,, Is the fall of the dome of the mosque like this just a coincidence or some divine sign? Sanatan Dharma and Culture Best Har Har Mahadev.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image is of Jama Masjid after the dome got damaged and dislodged in the recent thunderstorm.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2017.

During the initial investigation, we conducted a reverse image search on all the images, which led to News18 Hindi article dated October 2017. According to the report, the viral image is from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh where dome of Jama Masjid located at Uparkot collapsed. During to this, there have been cracks in nearby houses due to which people have been forced to leave the colony.

According to the report of Patrika dated 21 October 2017, three children and several adults were injured when a dome at Jama Masjid in Uparkot, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, fell during afternoon prayers. The local residents said that water from the drains was accumulating in the wall of the mosque, weakening it. Due to this, the wall and dome of the mosque suddenly collapsed during the prayer at around 3 pm.

We also looked for the media report related to damage of Jama Masjid, Delhi due to thunderstorm and found a tweet of ANI which mentioned that the middle dome of Jama Masjid in Delhi suffered damages due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorm. The brass metal on top of the middle dome broke and fell down during this thunderstorm.

#WATCH | The middle dome finial of Jama Masjid in Delhi suffered damages in the heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/bWyV0S37EW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that a 5 year old image of damaged dome of Mosque from Bulandshahr, Uttar pradesh falsely shared as an image from Jama Masjid Delhi with a communal spin. Though, the dome of Jama Masjid, Delhi suffered several damages due to thunderstorm on May 30, However, it has nothing to do with viral image.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

