Fact Check: Video Shared Claiming Dalit Man Forced To Drink Urine In Rajasthan

A disturbing video of a man tied to a tree and forced to drink urine is being circulated with the claim that it shows caste based discrimination against the Dalit community. In the viral video, some people can be seen beating him, cutting his hair and making him drink some liquid. People can be heard abusing him and speaking in a dialect.



The Logical Indian is not sharing the video here due to its disturbing nature. "Dalit oppression is at a peak in Rajasthan. Some dominate caste mob torturing a Dalit, man tied with rope and forcing to drink urine publically," reads the caption of one such post by the Twitter user The Dalit Voice. The tweet was shared over 4000 times.





This post went viral on social media platforms. It was also shared by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who called the incident an "obnoxious, inhuman and horrendous act". The tweet was shared over 1500 times.





The video was also shared by a verified Twitter user called Kush Ambedkarite. He mentioned that the incident occurred in Barmer, Rajasthan. The tweet was shared over 2000 times.





The video was shared extensively on Twitter and Facebook.



Claim: A Dalit man was forced to drink urine in Rajasthan. Fact Check: The claim is false. A relevant keyword search on Google led to a report by Hindustan Times titled 'Rajasthan man tied to tree, beaten and forced to drink urine for illicit affair'.





According to the report, a man hailing from Rajasthan's Barmer district was tied to a tree, beaten and forced to drink urine over an alleged illicit relationship on July 25. The police got to know about the incident on July 31, when the video surfaced online.





A resident of Ratanpura village in Chohtan block, the victim, was caught illegally entering a house in Konra village on July 25, following which he was attacked.

Although the viral posts claimed that the victim was made to drink urine, the police official said that they were yet to verify it. According to Ajit Singh, circle officer in Chohtan, the victim and accused belonged to the same community and due to this, the man did not approach the police to lodge a complaint. The Logical Indian reached out to Khinv Singh Bhati, Additional SP, Barmer who confirmed that there was no caste angle at all, since everyone involved belonged to the same caste. They were all Dalits. The statement can be accessed here.

Barmer Police Responds To Viral Tweet



Barmer Police replied from their official Twitter handle to the tweet by 'The Dalit Voice' and clarified that the video was being shared with a false claim of Dalit oppression. "In this video, it is wrong to say that a Dalit person was tortured by the dominant caste. Whereas the reality is that the incident took place 5 days ago over a family dispute. Police booked 6 people after registering an FIR on their behalf," the Barmer police wrote.

https://t.co/BqqRSWsnrV

इस वीडियो में गलत बताया है कि एक दलित व्यक्ति को वर्चस्वी जाति द्वारा प्रताड़ित किया गया। जबकि वास्तविकता यह है कि यह घटना 5 दिन पहले पारिवारिक विवाद को लेकर घटित हुई थी। पुलिस ने प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए अपनी तरफ से FIR दर्ज कर 6 लोगों को गिर. किया है — Barmer Police (@Barmer_Police) July 31, 2020