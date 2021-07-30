No! Dainik Bhaskar Did Not Criticise Govt In Its Tweet After Income Tax Dept Raids

A screenshot of a tweet shared by a user with the name 'Dainik Bhaskr' is going viral on multiple social media platforms. It says, "हमारा अख़बार छप कर बिकता है बिक कर नहीं छपता" (Our newspaper is first printed and then sold, not sold and then printed).

Assuming this Twitter handle to be genuine, internet users are resharing the post and spreading this statement.

Twitter user @sumanseng shared the post and wrote, "Advertisement of Dainik Bhaskar".

This comes days after the Income Tax Department raided several office premises of the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and a local news channel of Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Samachar, over allegations of tax evasions. The raids were conducted on Thursday, July 22.

Around 100 officers reportedly raided 30 locations, including the ones in Delhi, Maharashtra, Pune, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc. After the news broke, social media users raised their voice and supported the media houses, and called on the government's tactics to tame their courageous journalism.

The post has been widely shared on Facebook.











Claim:

Dainik Bhaskar tweeted a post to criticise the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The post was tweeted by a parody account of Dainik Bhaskar.

After scrutinising the account, we found spelling mistakes in the username. Here the name of the Twitter account was @Dainikbhaskr while the original account was registered as @DainikBhaskar.

To know the reality of the viral tweet, we first checked the Twitter handle - @DainikBhaskr from which the tweet was made. We found that this Twitter handle is no longer in existence.

However, while conducting a Twitter search, we found many responded to the tweets made through this handle.

While clicking on these tweets, we were directed to another Twitter account that bore the name Brijesh Mishra@DainikBhaskr. While checking this, we were redirected to another profile that was described as a 'parody' account.

The handle name of the Twitter account @DainikBhaskr has now been changed to @BrijeshBslive. This Twitter handle is now suspended for violating the platform's rules.



We also tried to find out whether any such tweet had been made from Dainik Bhaskar's official Twitter account. We inspected the official Twitter handle of Dainik Bhaskar but did not find any tweet related to it.

During our investigation, we found that the tweet and its now-viral screenshot was posted on July 23 by a parody account of Brajesh Mishra, Editor-In-Chief of Bharat Samachar.

It has nothing to do with Dainik Bhaskar. Hence, the viral claim is false.





If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

