No, Dainik Bhaskar Did Not Put Up Any Hoarding Against BJP; The Viral Image Is Morphed

The Income Tax department, on Thursday, July 22, conducted raids at several office premises of Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and a local news channel of Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Samachar, over allegations of tax evasions. Around 100 officers raided 30 outlets, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Pune, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc. The officers also searched the residences and offices of the promoters of Dainik Bhaskar Group. Reportedly, the officers confiscated the mobile phones and prohibited everyone from leaving the premises. The digital team working on the night shift was released at 12:30 pm.

After this raid, social media users came in their support and said that govt is retaliating against them for their courageous journalism.

From then, a picture of a hoarding is being shared on social media. It is being claimed that this is a picture of the hoarding of Dainik Bhaskar. It is written on the hoarding – "ना मठ का महंत ना फेंकू संत". Its English translation reads, "Neither the Mahant of the monastery nor the boastful saint".

The picture of this alleged hoarding was shared by Samajwadi Party MLA Ambrish Singh Pushkar on Facebook. Sharing this, he wrote in hindi, "'दमनकारी सरकार' ने 'दैनिक भाष्कर' की आवाज़ दबाने की कोशिश की, फिर जो दैनिक भाष्कर ने किया वह आपके सामने है". Its English translation reads, "The oppressive government tried to suppress the voice of 'Dainik Bhaskar', then what Dainik Bhaskar did is in front of you".

Dainik Bhaskar put hoarding to criticize the BJP government.

The viral claim is false.

We first looked at the hoarding carefully. A watermark of 'Yogi Jhootha Hai' is visible in this picture.





We found that this image was posted by 'Yogi Jhootha Hai' page on 22nd July. Sharing this image of their Facebook page they wrote, "Dainik Bhaskar would like to do this". It suggests that this image is not real. The same image was posted on their Instagram handle as well.

Cropping the hoarding out and doing a reverse image search, we found the original image in an article published in News Nation in January 2020 where one can see the same background as in the viral picture. In this poster, the slogan "Desh Mange Narendra Modi, Delhi Mange Kejriwal" is written. The hoarding was put by Deepak Madan who describes himself as RSS and BJP worker.

We also tried to find out if Dainik Bhaskar had used this and slogan and put this hoarding but we could not find any such hoarding. However, we did find some old hoarding photos put by Dainik Bhaskar back in the 2017 UP elections. It was mostly against the BSP and Akhilesh government.

It was time for UP elections, 2017



Dainik Bhaskar Hoarding Roots for the BJP



BJP's star campaigner Dainik Bhaskar! pic.twitter.com/6zRlYe05b0 — ਜ਼ਮਾਨ زماں (@Delhiite_) July 22, 2021

It is evident that the picture of hoarding was posted jokingly by a Facebook page "Yogi Jhootha Hai", which people thought as real and started sharing it. Dainik Bhaskar has not put up any such hoarding. Hence, the viral claim is false.

