Old video Shared As Cyclone Yaas Destroying Bridge Near Baleshwar in Odisha

An old video of a bridge being engulfed by sea waves is being shared with the claim that it is of Cyclone Yaas. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verifies the video.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 May 2021 10:29 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak
Old video Shared As Cyclone Yaas Destroying Bridge Near Baleshwar in Odisha

Image Credit: Pixabay

On May 26, Cyclone Yaas crossed North Odisha and killed over 150 people. In the backdrop of the above incident, a video is going viral on social media in which a heavy storm is seen engulfing a bridge. The video is being shared with a claim that it is one of the infrastructural damages caused by cyclone Yaas. The video is being shared with the caption, "Visuals from near Baleshwar Odisha."

The video is widely being shared online.


The video is of Cyclone Yaas damaging a bridge near Baleshwar in Odisha.

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and then did a reverse image with one of the keyframes. Google reverse image search led to a YouTube page, where the video was uploaded on May 17, 2021, claiming that it is of Cyclone Taukatae.

On further searches, using Yandex reverse image search, we found that the same video was uploaded on YouTube by a hyper-local news channel, Kutchuday news, on December 5, 2017, claiming that the video is of Cyclone Ockhi that hit the coastland of Gujarat in 2017.

Further searches led to a Youtube channel, Dweepdiary Lakshadweep, that uploaded the video on August 26, 2017, with the caption, "Huge waves attacked Minicoy Island Eastern Jetty on 23/08/2017. No causalities reported but some local catamaran destroyed in Agatti and Chetlat Island."

Hence, we found that the video has been circulating for a very long time, associating it with the storm that has happened then.

India Today contacted K Bahir, the chief editor of Dweepdiary Lakshadweep, who said, "The video was captured from one of the south-end islands of Lakshadweep named Minicoy. This is nothing unusual. One bad weather day and heavy waves engulf the Eastern Passenger Jetty on the Arabian Sea. A local suffered minor injuries trying to capture the video."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

