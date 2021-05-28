Old video Shared As Cyclone Yaas Destroying Bridge Near Baleshwar in Odisha

On May 26, Cyclone Yaas crossed North Odisha and killed over 150 people. In the backdrop of the above incident, a video is going viral on social media in which a heavy storm is seen engulfing a bridge. The video is being shared with a claim that it is one of the infrastructural damages caused by cyclone Yaas. The video is being shared with the caption, "Visuals from near Baleshwar Odisha."

God save odishi & bengali from the #YaasCyclone.pray for them pic.twitter.com/RgZ9xHDjjE — Jay Shankar Jha (@jayshankarjha92) May 26, 2021

Claim:

The video is of Cyclone Yaas damaging a bridge near Baleshwar in Odisha.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and then did a reverse image with one of the keyframes. Google reverse image search led to a YouTube page, where the video was uploaded on May 17, 2021, claiming that it is of Cyclone Taukatae.

On further searches, using Yandex reverse image search, we found that the same video was uploaded on YouTube by a hyper-local news channel, Kutchuday news, on December 5, 2017, claiming that the video is of Cyclone Ockhi that hit the coastland of Gujarat in 2017.

Further searches led to a Youtube channel, Dweepdiary Lakshadweep, that uploaded the video on August 26, 2017, with the caption, "Huge waves attacked Minicoy Island Eastern Jetty on 23/08/2017. No causalities reported but some local catamaran destroyed in Agatti and Chetlat Island."

Hence, we found that the video has been circulating for a very long time, associating it with the storm that has happened then.

India Today contacted K Bahir, the chief editor of Dweepdiary Lakshadweep, who said, "The video was captured from one of the south-end islands of Lakshadweep named Minicoy. This is nothing unusual. One bad weather day and heavy waves engulf the Eastern Passenger Jetty on the Arabian Sea. A local suffered minor injuries trying to capture the video."

