Fact Check: Video Of Cyclone Fani Shared With Claim Of Destruction By Cyclone Amphan In West Bengal

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a viral video shared with claim that it is showing strong winds was shot just before Cyclone Amphan made landfall in Bengal.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   23 May 2020 8:05 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image credit: C S Kamalendu Nayak/Facebook

Cyclone Amphan which made landfall on Wednesday (20 May) battered West Bengal and left a trail of death and destruction.

Reportedly, the cyclone has claimed lives of 80 people as of now and has left thousands homeless. The cyclone also hit Odisha, damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

In light of this, a video is doing the rounds on social media platforms with the claim that it shows Amphan hitting parts of West Bengal.

The video shows a structure ripped off beside a parking lot by strong winds.

The posts claim that the video was shot in Digha, a coastal resort town in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal and that this scene occurred minutes before the cyclone hit the land areas in Bengal.


Claim:

The video is showing destruction caused as Cyclone Amphan hit Digha, West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames and using the tool InVid.

This led to a Youtube video uploaded on May 4, 2019.

"Cyclone FANI Destroying Clips 25," reads the caption of the video.

Further, a report by Economic Times published on May 3, 2019, also carried the viral video.


The same video was also uploaded on The Economic Times' official YouTube channel on May 3, 2019.

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani was one of the strongest storms to hit the Indian subcontinent in decades, which made landfall near Puri, India, on the morning of May 3, 2019. The speed of the wind was recorded at more than 120 miles per hour.

India and Bangladesh had each evacuated more than a million people from coastal areas during that time.

Therefore the video being circulated is a year old and definitely does not show visuals from Cyclone Amphan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Claim Review :  Viral video showing strong winds was shot just before Cyclone Amphan made landfall in Bengal.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
