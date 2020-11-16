Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Mass Gathering Of Crowd At A Railway Station Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The world is currently battling against the coronavirus pandemic that has affected over 54.4 million people globally. In India itself, 8.8 million people have been affected by the decease and 130,109 people have succumbed to it. As a preventive measure, people are advised to wear a mask, maintain social distance and avoid large gatherings.

With respect to the above context, a video has gone viral in which one can see mass gathering at a railway station with no social distancing. The video is being shared with the caption, "कोरोना की ऐसी की तैसी|"(Translate in English as "to hell with Corona")!









Claim:



Video shows mass gathering at a railway station amid coronavirus pandemic.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian broke the video into keyframes and did the reverse search from the following keyframe using the keyword 'Railway Station'. We found that the same video was also published on a YouTube channel in 2018.





On the YouTube channel, the video was published with the caption, "Kolkata Howrah station pe lag gyi passenger ki layin| Howrah station ka new look." (Translates in English as Passengers' line at Kolkata Howrah station, New look of Kolkata Howrah station.) The video was published on October 12, 2018. On comparing both the images we could see they are same.





The same video was also published on a Facebook page Auztynn Foundation on September 25, 2019, but the post said it is from Ranghat Railway station.

We then searched on google with Ranghat Railway station and Howrah Railway station. On searching with Ranghat Railway station, we found that the same video had gone viral earlier with the fake claim of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fleeing Gujarat. At that time the news was debunked by The Times Of India.

In Times of India report, it was mentioned that the video was of Ranghat Railway Station. In the report, TOI spoke to Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway RN Mahapatra who said, "This is a video of Ranaghat station taken on September 23 when a recruitment drive for female constables was on in Kolkata. This has nothing to do with any exodus of migrant workers."

Thus, an old video of 2018 has gone viral with the false claim of mass gathering of people during coronavirus pandemic.

