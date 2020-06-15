Fact Check

Fact Check: COVID-19 Prescription From Medanta, Gurugram Goes Viral With False Claims

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a prescription from Medanta is a general list of instruction for anybody suffering from COVID-19.

Aditi Chattopadhyay (Fact Checker) 
Haryana   |   15 Jun 2020 10:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-15T18:47:01+05:30
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: COVID-19 Prescription From Medanta, Gurugram Goes Viral With False Claims

Representational Image

A photograph of what resembles a prescription from a hospital located in Gurugram is being circulated on social media.


The prescription appears under the name of Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Medanta, a multi-super speciality hospital in Delhi NCR (Gurugram). As one can see the prescription above, it has been issued to a person called Sumit Rekhi, who has been diagnosed with mild COVID-19. The document provides a list of medicines in various doses and certain other instructions for the said patient.

The text displayed on the photograph of the prescription says that it is for all the COVID-19 patients who are in home quarantine.


The Logical Indian also received the photograph on the WhatsApp Fact Check number (6364000343) for authentication.





Claim:

The photograph of the prescription from Medanta is a general list of instruction for anybody suffering from COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Speaking to The Logical Indian Sumit Rekhi, the patient for whom the prescription was intended said that the prescription was meant only for him.

"This prescription was prescribed to me by the doctor. I don't know how it got out," Rekhi said.

"The doctor clearly said that this prescription was made specifically for particular symptoms of the patient.," he added.

"I got tested positive on June 1 and then consulted the doctor on June 2 via video conference," Rekhi further added.

Rekhi informed that he is absolutely fine now.

Speaking to The Logical Indian Dr Sushila Kataria reiterated that the claim made with the prescription shown in the viral photograph are false.

Therefore, while it is true that the prescription was intended for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, it is definitely not a general set of instruction for anybody who suspects that they might be infected by the contagious virus.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

