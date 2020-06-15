Fact Check: COVID-19 Prescription From Medanta, Gurugram Goes Viral With False Claims

A photograph of what resembles a prescription from a hospital located in Gurugram is being circulated on social media.





The prescription appears under the name of Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Medanta, a multi-super speciality hospital in Delhi NCR (Gurugram). As one can see the prescription above, it has been issued to a person called Sumit Rekhi, who has been diagnosed with mild COVID-19. The document provides a list of medicines in various doses and certain other instructions for the said patient.

The text displayed on the photograph of the prescription says that it is for all the COVID-19 patients who are in home quarantine.





The Logical Indian also received the photograph on the WhatsApp Fact Check number (6364000343) for authentication.



















Home quarantine plus these medic are best option to recover from COVID-19.. please note : this is for age group of adults less than 40 years who do not face any major respiratory issue ...#Quarantine #COVID__19 #prescription#Medanta #sushilakataria @sushilakataria #medicines pic.twitter.com/20njqBflZq — Sachin Aggarwal (@Sachin47407062) June 10, 2020

Claim:

