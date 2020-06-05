Fact Check: Viral Photos Claim COVID-19 Patient Got Engaged To His Doctor

Pictures of a couple in the attire of medical personnel are being circulated with the claim that the man, a COVID-19 patient, fell in love with his doctor. According to the viral posts, the couple got engaged in the same hospital in Egypt.



"A corona patient fell in lôve with the doctor who treated him. he took two months after that both of them got engaged in the hospital of Egypt," reads the caption of the one such post.





The same claim was also made in an article by Punjab Kasari.





The photos were shared several times on Facebook.





A set of pictures show a COVID-19 patient getting engaged to his doctor at the same hospital in Egypt. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A reverse image search of the viral photos led to a report which carried the photos.





According to the report, the persons in the photos are both doctors in Egypt. Mohamed Fahmy and Aya Mosbah got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic in Dar Al-Shifa Hospital in Egypt's Mansourah.



The article attributes the pictures to "MOHAMED SELIM PHOTOGRAPHY". Mohamed Salim had posted these photos on Facebook on May 25 and had tagged the couple.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Selim, a photographer in Mansourah, said that he had clicked these pictures as part of a pre-wedding shoot. According to him the idea of a pre-wedding photoshoot in a hospital was to spread optimism among people in these trying times. "This is just a casual photo of a bride before the wedding. I am a photographer and this is just an idea of photography that gives people a look of optimism and hope," he said in a WhatsApp Conversation. Further, Mohamed Fahmy on his Facebook profile has mentioned that he got engaged to Aya Mosbah on October 4, 2018.





Therefore, contrary to the viral claims the persons in the viral photos have been engaged since 2018. Neither of them is suffering from COVID-19. However, The Logical Indian could not independently verify if either of them is a doctor.

