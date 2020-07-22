Fact Check: Central Govt Giving Rs 1.5 Lakh To Municipalities For Every COVID Positive Patient?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
In another case of WhatsApp forwards announcing news before media portals a viral message claims that the central Government is providing Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient, so the Corporation along with private doctors are increasing the COVID-19 cases.
"The Central Government has declared Rs 1.5 lakh per COVID-19 patient to the Municipal Corporations. So, the people are requested to stay vigilant as Corporation and private doctors are declaring even a person with normal fever or a cold or a cough as COVID-19 positive (Translated from Hindi) " reads the forward.
Is it true??@connectGEETA— Prakash Mavchi (@Prakash_mavchi) July 21, 2020
This video circulating on what's app & claimed that the municipality/private hospital testing every patient as a covid positive patient to get benefits of 1.5 lakh provided by central govt for every corona positive patient@PIBMumbai @PIBFactCheck
1/1 pic.twitter.com/67zWbMYHAl
@aajtak Viral Sach, it has been stated that every patients of corona give municipality Rs 1.5 lakh is it true? i dont know can you check. Specially its been rumoured in Mira Bhayender Municipal area of Maharashtra near Mumbai— RAHUL SUREKA (@RahulSureka28) July 19, 2020
Sir central govt should stop giving 1.5 lakh rs for per covid case.. jabse 1.5 lakh central has started giving to state the cases of covid has increased like anything... The people who has normal khasi and head ach to them also they giving positive report of covid...— jinesh shah (@jineshs40074447) July 11, 2020
The Logical Indian received a request to verify the contents of the forward.
Claim:
Union Government is giving Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient.
The claim is false.
No such official announcement from the government or news reports could be found.
Earlier a similar message was being circulated in Marathi. When that message reached the Vasai town in Thane district in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the residents had refused to get tested.
Free Press Journal posted a video of what happened next:
When Is A Patient Declared COVID-19 Positive?
A person is declared to be COVID-19 positive, only after their throat swab is tested at a government-regulated lab.
Reportedly, people whose samples return negative after being tested using the rapid antigen method will be issued a certificate from respective district administrations.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: Fact Check: Is Central Govt Distributing Rs 2000 To Every Girl Child Under PM Kalyan Aashirvad Yojana?
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.