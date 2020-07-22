Fact Check: Central Govt Giving Rs 1.5 Lakh To Municipalities For Every COVID Positive Patient?

In another case of WhatsApp forwards announcing news before media portals a viral message claims that the central Government is providing Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient, so the Corporation along with private doctors are increasing the COVID-19 cases.



"The Central Government has declared Rs 1.5 lakh per COVID-19 patient to the Municipal Corporations. So, the people are requested to stay vigilant as Corporation and private doctors are declaring even a person with normal fever or a cold or a cough as COVID-19 positive (Translated from Hindi) " reads the forward.

Is it true??@connectGEETA

This video circulating on what's app & claimed that the municipality/private hospital testing every patient as a covid positive patient to get benefits of 1.5 lakh provided by central govt for every corona positive patient@PIBMumbai @PIBFactCheck

1/1 pic.twitter.com/67zWbMYHAl — Prakash Mavchi (@Prakash_mavchi) July 21, 2020





@aajtak Viral Sach, it has been stated that every patients of corona give municipality Rs 1.5 lakh is it true? i dont know can you check. Specially its been rumoured in Mira Bhayender Municipal area of Maharashtra near Mumbai — RAHUL SUREKA (@RahulSureka28) July 19, 2020 Sir central govt should stop giving 1.5 lakh rs for per covid case.. jabse 1.5 lakh central has started giving to state the cases of covid has increased like anything... The people who has normal khasi and head ach to them also they giving positive report of covid... — jinesh shah (@jineshs40074447) July 11, 2020



The Logical Indian received a request to verify the contents of the forward.







Claim:



Union Government is giving Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such official announcement from the government or news reports could be found. Earlier a similar message was being circulated in Marathi. When that message reached the Vasai town in Thane district in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the residents had refused to get tested. Free Press Journal posted a video of what happened next: