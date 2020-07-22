Fact Check

Fact Check: Central Govt Giving Rs 1.5 Lakh To Municipalities For Every COVID Positive Patient?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that the central Government is giving Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient.

22 July 2020
Fact Check: Central Govt Giving Rs 1.5 Lakh To Municipalities For Every COVID Positive Patient?

In another case of WhatsApp forwards announcing news before media portals a viral message claims that the central Government is providing Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient, so the Corporation along with private doctors are increasing the COVID-19 cases.

"The Central Government has declared Rs 1.5 lakh per COVID-19 patient to the Municipal Corporations. So, the people are requested to stay vigilant as Corporation and private doctors are declaring even a person with normal fever or a cold or a cough as COVID-19 positive (Translated from Hindi) " reads the forward.


The Logical Indian received a request to verify the contents of the forward.


Claim:

Union Government is giving Rs 1.5 lakh to every Municipal Corporation per every COVID-19 patient.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

No such official announcement from the government or news reports could be found.

Earlier a similar message was being circulated in Marathi. When that message reached the Vasai town in Thane district in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the residents had refused to get tested.

Free Press Journal posted a video of what happened next:

When Is A Patient Declared COVID-19 Positive?

A person is declared to be COVID-19 positive, only after their throat swab is tested at a government-regulated lab.

Reportedly, people whose samples return negative after being tested using the rapid antigen method will be issued a certificate from respective district administrations.

