Fact Check: Viral Message Claiming Civic Bodies Spray Chemicals To Kill Coronavirus Is Fake

A message claiming that the government is going to spray chemicals overnight to kill the novel coronavirus has been going viral on social media.

The message also instructs residents to remain indoors from 10 pm on Wednesday till 5 am on Thursday.

Certain Facebook users also claimed that the message has been issued by the health authorities in Chandigarh, while some others claimed this will occur in Bengaluru.

The caption of the post reads, "Hello, I kindly request you not to come out of your house after 10 pm tonight till tomorrow at 5 am... As there will be spraying medicine in the air in order to kill the COVID-19!! Share this information to all your friends, relatives and your families...Thank you!"





















#Chandigarh Message from health authorities chandigarh :

Hello i kindly request you not to come out of your house after 10 pm tonight till tomorrow 5 am.... As their will be spraying medicine in the air in order to kill the COVID-19!!

Share this information to all your friends — Bold_Monk (@BoldMonk22) March 18, 2020

Claim:



Citizens should remain indoors since the government will spray medicine to kill the airborne virus.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The 'Press Information Bureau Fact Check' Twitter account, which is responsible for debunking fake news related to government policies and schemes, has denied this viral message and tweeted.

"Amidst #Coronavirusoutbreak, misinformation on CV Vaccine gas spread out through Airplanes is circulating on social media. NO such action has been planned out by the Indian Government," their tweet reads.

Amidst #Coronavirusoutbreak, misinformation on CV Vaccine gas spread out through Airplanes is circulating on social media

NO such action has been planned out by the Indian Government.



Get your facts from trusted sources. Do not amplify #fakenews! pic.twitter.com/8F5ksKKBEm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 17, 2020

No such notice has been issued by the BBMP (municipal body in Bengaluru) The Karnataka Health department has also not mentioned any such measures in their press briefings that are regularly held to contain the coronavirus.



Janasnehi-Karnataka, the official Twitter account of the public relations department of the state of Karnataka, has also denied the claim. "Kindly do not believe in any rumour until it is issued from the authentic officials as circular," they tweeted.

Dear Sir,



Kindly do not believe in any rumor until it is issued from the authentic officials as circular.

Ref Docket: CMP01764



Regards,

Santhosh PS#Janasnehi — ಜನಸ್ನೇಹಿ-ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ/ Janasnehi-Karnataka (@Karnataka_DIPR) March 18, 2020

BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar also tweeted that no such orders have been passed by the administrative body.

There is no such directive from BBMP. Don't fall prey to rumours. Call 104 for any help.



Help us to help you. #COVID2019india https://t.co/J7sZllErVK — M Goutham Kumar (@BBMP_MAYOR) March 18, 2020

