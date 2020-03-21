Fact Check

Fact Check: Viral Message Claiming Civic Bodies Spray Chemicals To Kill Coronavirus Is Fake

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 21 March 2020 9:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-21T14:49:07+05:30
Fact Check: Viral Message Claiming Civic Bodies Spray Chemicals To Kill Coronavirus Is Fake

Image credit: Wikimedia

Certain Facebook users claimed that the message has been issued by the Chandigarh health authorities, while some others claimed this will occur in Bengaluru.

A message claiming that the government is going to spray chemicals overnight to kill the novel coronavirus has been going viral on social media.

The message also instructs residents to remain indoors from 10 pm on Wednesday till 5 am on Thursday.

Certain Facebook users also claimed that the message has been issued by the health authorities in Chandigarh, while some others claimed this will occur in Bengaluru.

The caption of the post reads, "Hello, I kindly request you not to come out of your house after 10 pm tonight till tomorrow at 5 am... As there will be spraying medicine in the air in order to kill the COVID-19!! Share this information to all your friends, relatives and your families...Thank you!"






Claim:

Citizens should remain indoors since the government will spray medicine to kill the airborne virus.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The 'Press Information Bureau Fact Check' Twitter account, which is responsible for debunking fake news related to government policies and schemes, has denied this viral message and tweeted.

"Amidst #Coronavirusoutbreak, misinformation on CV Vaccine gas spread out through Airplanes is circulating on social media. NO such action has been planned out by the Indian Government," their tweet reads.

No such notice has been issued by the BBMP (municipal body in Bengaluru) The Karnataka Health department has also not mentioned any such measures in their press briefings that are regularly held to contain the coronavirus.

Janasnehi-Karnataka, the official Twitter account of the public relations department of the state of Karnataka, has also denied the claim. "Kindly do not believe in any rumour until it is issued from the authentic officials as circular," they tweeted.

BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar also tweeted that no such orders have been passed by the administrative body.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Top 10 COVID-19 Myths You Almost Believed

Claim Review :  Citizens should remain indoors since the government will spray medicine to kill the airborne virus.
Claimed By :  Facebook posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

COVID-19 Vaccine: Challenges In Production & What Lies Ahead

NewsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Challenges In Production & What Lies Ahead

Fact Check: Viral Message Claiming Civic Bodies Spray Chemicals To Kill Coronavirus Is Fake

Fact CheckFact Check: Viral Message Claiming Civic Bodies Spray Chemicals To Kill Coronavirus Is Fake

Lucknow: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Booked For Negligence

NewsLucknow: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Booked For Negligence

Fitch Cuts India

NewsFitch Cuts India's Growth Forecast To 5.1% For FY 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt Caps Hand Sanitiser Prices At Rs 100, Masks At Rs 10

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Govt Caps Hand Sanitiser Prices At Rs 100, Masks At Rs 10

Fact Check: Notice From Malaysian Government On Coronavirus Circulated As Indian Govt

Fact CheckFact Check: Notice From Malaysian Government On Coronavirus Circulated As Indian Govt's Notification