Fact Check: Nurse Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine Has Not Died As Claimed By Many Social Media Users

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'Nurse collapse, Pfizer Vaccine' and found an article published in Dailymail UK on December 18, 2020. The DailyMail UK report said that the nurse who received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine fainted 17 minutes later while giving an interview to a local press and it had images of the same nurse as in the viral video. The DailyMail UK report identified the lady as Tiffany Pontes Dover, a 30-year-old mother-of-two and nurse manager at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was among the first staff members there to receive the vaccine on December 17. Later she recovered and said that she faints often when she feels pain. The report quoted her, "'It just hit me all of a sudden... I feel fine now! It's common for me."

"I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything—hangnail or if I stub my toe — I can just pass out," the nurse said.

DailyMail UK also quoted Dr Jesse Tucker, Medical Director of critical care medicine at CHI Memorial, who also received the vaccine. Dr Tucker explained that the dizziness of nurse Tiffany had nothing to do with coronavirus vaccine. He said, "It is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine or shot".

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued the first emergency use authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate against the novel coronavirus.

Pfizer and BioNTech have confirmed that the vaccine is safe and is 95% effective, based on the final data they got after trials on over 43,000 participants.

Hence, the claim of nurse dying after receiving Covid-19 vaccine is fake. She just fainted and later recovered.

A similar claim of a 42-year-old nurse dying after receiving coronavirus vaccine is also viral on social media. The Alabama Health Authority through its social media handle confirmed that the claim is false and no person has died after receiving the vaccine.

