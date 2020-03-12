Fact Check: No, Vaccine For Novel Coronavirus Has Not Yet Been Developed

The novel coronavirus or Covid-19, has spread to at least 114 countries prompting the World Health Organisation to declare it a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.

Even as WHO and various governments clearing the doubts about the novel coronavirus outbreak, fake news about it continues to spread over social media.

A WhatsApp message about an Israel made coronavirus vaccine has been going viral. The message features a photo of a vial labelled "Coronavirus Vaccine" and photos of what appears to be researchers in a lab.





A similar photo is also being shared on Facebook with a misleading claim that Israeli scientists have developed a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.



Similar to the WhatsApp message, the Facebook post also features a photo of a vial labelled "Coronavirus Vaccine" along with Sinhalese text, which translates to, "Israel discovers a vaccine against coronavirus. / Doctors of Israel, the home of medical research, has said they have received excellent results by giving the corona vaccine."



Claim:

Coronavirus Vaccine has been created in Israel

Fact Check:

Israel's MIGAL Research Institute in a press release in February 2020 had said that it was still working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. For four years, the research of Katz, Biotechnology Group Leader at the institute and his team had been focused on developing a vaccine that could be customized to various viruses. It was piloting it with Infectious Bronchitis Virus, but as coronavirus swept China, started adapting the vaccine for COVID-19.

The institute added that this might be adapted to create a human vaccine against COVID-19, but is still "weeks away" from "completing safety approvals that will enable in-vivo testing", ahead of a vaccine being produced.

The WHO has clearly stated on its website "there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019". The original photo from where this WhatsApp forward has been created was previously published on the stock photography website Shutterstock with the ID number: 1619378911.

The caption of the photo reads, 'coronavirus vaccine vial with injection syringe at the background'. Therefore, there is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, yet.

