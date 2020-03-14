Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Dean Koontz's 1981 Novel Did Not Predict COVID-19 Pandemic

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 14 March 2020 5:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-14T11:55:49+05:30
Image Credit: Pixabay, Nick Hinton/Twitter

People claim that the novel predicted the COVID-19 pandemic much before it's time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11. The virus has spread to over 100 countries, with over 140,000 confirmed cases, and nearly 5,000 deaths. In such a scenario, where fear and anxiety has taken over people, the distribution of fake news is on the rise.

A photograph from "The Eyes of Darkness", the thriller novel by Dean Koontz has gone viral over social media with a claim that the novel predicted the coronavirus outbreak much before.

"A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus!" reads one such tweet.



Claim:

Dean Koontz's novel "The Eyes of Darkness" predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact Check:

The novel is a work of fiction, and hence any resemblance is a meagre coincidence. In "The Eyes of Darkness" novel the author made reference to a killer virus called "Wuhan-400" – eerily predicting the Chinese city where Covid-19 would emerge. But the similarities end there: Wuhan-400 is described as having a "kill‑rate" of 100 per cent, developed in labs outside the city as the "perfect" biological weapon.

Differences Between Novel Coronavirus and 'Wuhan-400'

In the novel, "Wuhan-400" has a 100 per cent fatality rate. While World Health Organization officials announced an average case fatality rate of 3.4 per cent. The fictional "Wuhan-400" has an expeditious incubation period of about four hours. However, for COVID-19, the following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath.

Therefore, there is no reason to believe that the famous novel predicted the COVID-19 pandemic long before its time.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

