Fact Check: Patient Brought To Cooper Hospital Dies An Hour Later, Hospital Says He Was COVID Positive

A video showing visuals of a ruckus at the R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai is going viral with the claim that it shows the family of a man, who died an hour after being brought into the hospital.
The message that is being shared along with the video alleges negligence by doctors.
This happened in cooper hospital where the patient was admitted for fever then doc gave him a injection n he expires in 30 mins .. after that hospital tells them he was a Covid positive!— nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) July 21, 2020
If this is true..then it's very sad!
No value for life anymore in mumbai ! @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/LDu2ohDGNT
According to the message the man was absolutely fine, but he died an hour after he was administered an injection. He was later declared as COVID-19 positive.
The video shows agitated family members.
Claim:
A man at the R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai died due to medical negligence.
The claim is unproven. The Logical Indian received numerous requests asking about the authenticity of the video. The general consensus was that the video could potentially be fake or be circulated with a misleading claim. This narrative warranted a fact check to know the actual context behind the viral video.
The patient's family and the hospital authorities have different takes on the incident. The actual details will come into the fore only after the results of the autopsy is released.
The family members alleged that the man was administered an injection following which he died.
He had a mild fever when was brought it. The family claimed that the doctor administered some injection, half an hour after which he died. Later he was declared as COVID-19 positive.
His friends and family questioned why a COVID test was not done and why an injection was administered before a test was done. Since it was later told to them that the patient had bee COVID positive, the family asked why the treatment was not done on those lines right from the start.
Hospital Authorities Denies Allegation
Dr R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital is a public hospital located in Mumbai. It is owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and is operated under a public-private partnership.
Addressing the allegations, BMC said that the boy was treated following the guideline laid down by the ICMR.
"He was bleeding from the mouth and was immediately given primary aid. Symptoms of pneumonia were seen. Symptoms of pneumonia & COVID are similar, cause of death was registered as pneumonia & suspected COVID. As per ICMR protocol, his body was handed over to Police but the family got agitated," the civic body said.
Calling the allegations on the hospital and municipal authorities unfortunate, BMC added that "hospital management did what was prescribed under ICMR guidelines & patient was immediately admitted and was given the required treatment. So this is not true that there was some carelessness by the hospital."
Hospital mgmt did what was prescribed under ICMR guidelines & patient was immediately admitted and was given the required treatment. So this is not true that there was some carelessness by the hospital. Allegations on Hospital and Municipal authorities are unfortunate: BMC— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020
