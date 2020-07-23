Fact Check: Patient Brought To Cooper Hospital Dies An Hour Later, Hospital Says He Was COVID Positive

A video showing visuals of a ruckus at the R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai is going viral with the claim that it shows the family of a man, who died an hour after being brought into the hospital.



The message that is being shared along with the video alleges negligence by doctors.

This happened in cooper hospital where the patient was admitted for fever then doc gave him a injection n he expires in 30 mins .. after that hospital tells them he was a Covid positive! If this is true..then it's very sad! No value for life anymore in mumbai ! @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/LDu2ohDGNT

According to the message the man was absolutely fine, but he died an hour after he was administered an injection. He was later declared as COVID-19 positive.

A man at the R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai died due to medical negligence.

Fact Check:

The claim is unproven. The Logical Indian received numerous requests asking about the authenticity of the video. The general consensus was that the video could potentially be fake or be circulated with a misleading claim. This narrative warranted a fact check to know the actual context behind the viral video.

The patient's family and the hospital authorities have different takes on the incident. The actual details will come into the fore only after the results of the autopsy is released.

Patient's Family Allege Negligence

The family members alleged that the man was administered an injection following which he died.

He had a mild fever when was brought it. The family claimed that the doctor administered some injection, half an hour after which he died. Later he was declared as COVID-19 positive.

His friends and family questioned why a COVID test was not done and why an injection was administered before a test was done. Since it was later told to them that the patient had bee COVID positive, the family asked why the treatment was not done on those lines right from the start.