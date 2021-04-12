Image Of An Injured CISF Personnel Viral Claiming He Was Attacked By 'TMC Goons'

BJP supporters are sharing an image of a Central Armed Police Forces (CISF) personnel who has an injury near his mouth with a claim that he was injured by 'goons of Trinamool Congress'.

[Owing to the graphic nature of the image, we have blurred it.]





The image is being shared in respect to the recent violence that happened in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, on April 10, 2021, when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. India Today quoted ADGP of West Bengal, who said, "As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack by locals in the area". Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident.

In respect to the above incident, many BJP supporters are sharing the image to claim that the CISF personnel was first attacked by the 'TMC goons' and later they fired in defence. BJP leaders shared the Tweet with different captions all hinting that the image is of a CISF personnel, who was injured in Cooch Behar.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared the Tweet.

Link to the archive can be seen here

Arjun Singh, Vice President of BJP West Bengal also tweeted.

. Link to the archive can be seen here

Many other Twitter handles are also sharing the image with the same claim.

The link to the article can be seen here

Claim:

The CISF personnel in the viral image was attacked by 'TMC goons' in Cooch Behar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team did a reverse image search and found the same image was published by Dainik Jagran on April 10, 2021. According to the article, a CISF personnel was injured after being attacked by a Langoor at night. The incident happened in Bhimkanari town in Jharkhand.





BoomLive contacted sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar from CISF, who said, "The incident happened in the evening of April 9 around 6 pm. ASI SP Sharma was on duty in the BK2 Area of Bagmara - it is a coal mines area, which is also infamous for langur attacks. According to preliminary reports, the langur that attacked ASI SP Sharma has been mentally unstable."

