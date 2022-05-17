No, Congress Did Not Disrespect Saffron Colour; BJP Leaders Shared Image With False Political Twist

The three days Congress Navsankalp Chintan Shivir was organised in Udaipur and was attended by Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, CM Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, and many more. During this, the Congress party has taken many important decisions like One Family-One Ticket, 50% reservation for youth in the organization, taking out padayatra across the country, and defeating the ideology of RSS and BJP in the country.

Meanwhile, a photo of the same event is going viral on social media claiming that the Congress party has promoted the Pakistani national flag by using green and white cloth to decorate the roof of the venue while saffron-coloured carpets were used as floor mats.

Kamaljeet Sehrawa, former Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये है कांग्रेस की सच्चाई..!! ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है !! जिसमें पाकिस्तान के झंड़े के रंग को ऊपर लगाया है और भगवा रंग को नीचे."

[English Translation: This is the truth of Congress..!! This is a picture of Congress Party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in which the colour of the Pakistan flag has been put up and the saffron colour is below.]

ये है कांग्रेस की सच्चाई..!!



ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है !!



जिसमें पाकिस्तान के झंड़े के रंग को ऊपर लगाया है और भगवा रंग को नीचे। pic.twitter.com/sYzkOVg9WN — Kamaljeet Sehrawat (@kjsehrawat) May 14, 2022

Ambuj Bharadwaj, a reporter at RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya, shared this image and wrote, "ऊपर पाकिस्तान के झंडे का दोनों रंग और नीचे भगवा रंग! ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है."

[English Translation: Both the colour of the Pakistan flag is above and the saffron colour below! This is a picture of Congress Party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.]

ऊपर पाकिस्तान के झंडे का दोनों रंग और नीचे भगवा रंग!



ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है !! pic.twitter.com/ErpmSfzoOI — Ambuj Bharadwaj (@Ambuj_IND) May 14, 2022

BJP Delhi spokesperson Anuja Kapur also shared this image.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Congress party used the colours of the Pakistan national flag to decorate the ceiling of the Chintan Shivir venue.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Colours of the Indian national flag were used to decorate the ceiling of the venue.

During the initial investigation, we scanned the social media handles of the Congress party and found similar images shared by the official Twitter of the INCIndia including the viral one. The caption of the tweet reads, "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Sectaries, In-charges, PCC Presidents & CLPs." In the last image, one can clearly see that the colours of the ceiling include saffron, white and green, which indicates that the colour theme of the ceiling was based on the Indian flag and not the Pakistan's national flag.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Sectaries, In-charges, PCC Presidents & CLPs. pic.twitter.com/f36hChOv85 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 14, 2022

We also found other tweets in which saffron, white and green coloured cloth used on the ceiling of the venue can be seen.

United, reformed, rejuvenated, and stronger; the Congress has a Nav Sankalp.



Visuals from Shri @RahulGandhi's valedictory address at the concluding session of the #NavSankalpShivir. pic.twitter.com/abOzU7BQYE — Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2022

Boom contacted Shesh Narayan Ojha, National Secretary of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) to know about the claim of saffron-coloured carpets used for floor decoration. While rejecting the claim, he said that the colour of the carpet at the Chintan Shivir was brick red.

Our investigation shows that the claim of using colours of the Pakistan national flag to decorate the ceiling of the Chintan Shivir's venue is false. All three colours of the Indian national flag (Saffron, White, and Green) were used to embellish the venue's ceiling. The saffron-colored sections of the ceiling were edited out to give it a fake spin. Hence, the viral claim is false.

