All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Fact Check: Morphed Photo Of 2019 CWC Meeting Shared To Mock Congress Party

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: Morphed Photo Of 2019 CWC Meeting Shared To Mock Congress Party

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  22 Aug 2021 11:21 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Dr Richa Rajpoot, social media head for Uttar Pradesh's Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the edited image to take a dig at Congress.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

An image constituting senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) is being shared on social media. The picture shows INC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and other members chairing an event. The banner in the background reads, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress Chor Group Meeting." (Chor=Thief)

Netizens are sharing the image to mock the Congress party.

Dr Richa Rajpoot, social media head for Uttar Pradesh's Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the image and captioned, "गलती से ही सही सच लिख गया !!! #झूठी_सपा_बसपा_कांग्रेस". (By mistake, the wrote the truth. #Liars_SP_BSP_Congress). Now, the tweet has been removed.


Another Twitterati shared the picture and captioned, "Kabhi Chor group ki meeting Mein juthe bartan uthane ka mauka mila hai".(Have you ever had a chance to pick up utensils in a meeting of a thief group?)

The viral image is also shared on Facebook.

Claim:

A background banner from an Indian National Congress event reads, "Chor Group Meeting." (Chor=Thief)

Fact Check:

The image is morphed, and the original image was captured at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in 2019.

We did a google reverse image search of the shared picture and found several news reports from 2019 with a similar setup as in the shared image.

A Zee News report dated 10 August 2019 carried the exact picture with the same leaders chairing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Image Credit: Zee News

According to the report, then INC president Rahul Gandhi proposed to resign from his presidentship after the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, his proposal was rejected by CWC unanimously.

The text on the banner only read, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress".

We looked for some more pictures from the same meeting to clearly see the text on the banner. ANI, the news agency, shared them on 6 August 2019 via Twitter.

We found a video from the same meeting on the Youtube channel of the Indian National Congress. Here also the text on the banner only read, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress".

Image Credit: Youtube/Congress

Clearly, the shared image is morphed, and the text "Chor Group Meeting" is added here with the help of editing tools.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Farmers Beat Up BJP MP Sunny Deol Over Farm Laws? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi 
Sonia Gandhi 
BJP 
poster 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X