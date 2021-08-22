Fact Check: Morphed Photo Of 2019 CWC Meeting Shared To Mock Congress Party

An image constituting senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) is being shared on social media. The picture shows INC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and other members chairing an event. The banner in the background reads, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress Chor Group Meeting." (Chor=Thief)

Netizens are sharing the image to mock the Congress party.

Dr Richa Rajpoot, social media head for Uttar Pradesh's Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the image and captioned, "गलती से ही सही सच लिख गया !!! #झूठी_सपा_बसपा_कांग्रेस". (By mistake, the wrote the truth. #Liars_SP_BSP_Congress). Now, the tweet has been removed.





Another Twitterati shared the picture and captioned, "Kabhi Chor group ki meeting Mein juthe bartan uthane ka mauka mila hai".(Have you ever had a chance to pick up utensils in a meeting of a thief group?)

Kabhi Chor group ki meeting Mein juthe bartan uthane ka mauka mila hai pic.twitter.com/wjqXZu7nur — Vinesh Gaba (@VineshGaba) August 20, 2021

The viral image is also shared on Facebook.

Claim:

A background banner from an Indian National Congress event reads, "Chor Group Meeting." (Chor=Thief)

Fact Check:

The image is morphed, and the original image was captured at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in 2019.

We did a google reverse image search of the shared picture and found several news reports from 2019 with a similar setup as in the shared image.

A Zee News report dated 10 August 2019 carried the exact picture with the same leaders chairing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

According to the report, then INC president Rahul Gandhi proposed to resign from his presidentship after the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, his proposal was rejected by CWC unanimously.

The text on the banner only read, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress".

We looked for some more pictures from the same meeting to clearly see the text on the banner. ANI, the news agency, shared them on 6 August 2019 via Twitter.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ct5CFCNUym — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

We found a video from the same meeting on the Youtube channel of the Indian National Congress. Here also the text on the banner only read, "भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस Indian National Congress".

Image Credit: Youtube/Congress

Clearly, the shared image is morphed, and the text "Chor Group Meeting" is added here with the help of editing tools.



