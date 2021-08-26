Congress Leader Beaten Up By His Own Party Workers? Video Goes Viral With False Claim

All section
Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh,  26 Aug 2021 11:37 AM GMT

A video of a political leader being beaten by a woman and her husband is being shared with the claim that the leader is from the Congress party and he molested the woman.

A video is viral on social media in which people can be seen gathered for flag hoisting. After the national anthem ends, a woman and a man start beating the man who hoisted the flag. The video is being shared with the claim that the person seen in the video is a Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh, and the video is of 15th August.

While sharing this video a facebook user wrote, "आंध्रप्रदेश के करीमनगर कांग्रेस कार्यलय में पहले ध्वजारोहण...... फिर मुख्य अतिथि की छेड़छाड़ करने पर चप्पल छपाई". The English translation reads, "First flag hoisting in Karimnagar Congress office of Andhra Pradesh...... then printed slippers for molester chief guest".


This video is being widely shared on Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is of Andhra Pradesh's Congress leader.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of 2014.

We did a google search of the viral video with the help of few keywords, and we found a report published on NDTV on 15 August 2014. According to the report, the incident is from Karimnagar but is seven years old. Also, the people gathered to hoist tricolour belong to the YSR Congress Party and not the Congress party. YSRCP was formed in the year 2011 by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The man who the woman in the viral video beat is district president, Singireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Image Credit: NDTV

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the woman seen in the video is Ganta Susheela. At the time of the incident, She was a leader of one of the women's groups of YSRCP. The man seen beating Bhaskar Reddy is her husband. Susheela accused him of being autocratic and selling the party's tickets to candidates.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not recent but 7 years old, and the leader who the party workers beat is not from the congress party. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

