Video Of Clash Between Supporters Of Two BJP Leaders Viral With False Claim

A video of people damaging vehicles is viral on social media. The footage shows some men vandalising a queue of cars on the road, using bricks and wooden logs. In the footage, speaker announcements can be heard, and the flags and symbols of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can also be spotted. The video is viral, claiming that it shows the grand welcome of BJP politicians by the public in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

A user, Raghvendra Pratap Yadav RJD, shared the video with a Hindi caption, "उत्तर प्रदेश मे जोरदार स्वागत बीजेपी नेता का जनता के द्वारा किया जा रहा है!!"

[English translation: BJP leader is being warmly welcomed by the public in Uttar Pradesh!![

Another user, बेबाक आवाज, shared the video with a Hindi caption, "उत्तर प्रदेश मे बीजेपी नेताओ का जनता के द्वारा चौराहे चौराहे स्वागत किया जा रहा है !! आयेगा तो मोदी ही".

[English translation: In Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders are being welcomed by the public at the crossroads. Modi will come.]

Another page, Colours of politics, shared the video with a Hindi caption, "देख लो बीजेपी के काफिले का जनता के द्वारा कितना अच्छा स्वागत किया जा रहा है । इससे लग रहा है कि उत्तर प्रदेश मे पुनः बीजेपी की पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनने जा रही है । ये जनपद इटावा का ताजा ताजा वीडियो है ।"

[English translation: Look how well the public is welcoming the BJP convoy. It seems that BJP will form a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh again. This is the latest video of district Etawah.]

The video is viral on Facebook with the same narrative.

Claim:

In Uttar Pradesh, the vehicles of BJP politicians were vandalised by the public.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is from Agra city of UP, where infighting between two BJP politicians led to vandalism.

We observed the video and noticed a text "आगरा" on a speaker fixed at a vehicle, number of which began with UP75.

Using relevant keywords, we searched on the internet, which led us to a report by the Times Of India on 8 December. According to the report, the incident took place in the Pinahat area of Agra on 7 December when a conflict arose between the supporters of Raja Airman Singh, former cabinet minister and Sugreev Singh Chauhan, ex block pramukh. The clash erupted when both of them were flagging rallies. The report cites Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of police (city), saying, "We will identify hooligans from the available video footage and take strict action against them. Our team is probing the matter, and legal action will be taken accordingly. The situation is, however, under control."

Anuja Jaiswal, a journalist at the Times of India, shared a tweet thread over the same incident. The thread includes footage of the incident from different angles wherein people can be seen pelting stones and its aftermath, where the deployment of police forces can be seen.

At least half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting & several vehicles were damaged following a clash between supporters of former cabinet minister Raja Mahendra Aridman Singh & ex-block Pramukh Sugriv Singh during a bike rally in #Agra's Pinhat area. @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/4bue1hVMfS — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) December 7, 2021

The Lallantop did a video report on the incident and published it on YouTube on 8 December. According to the report, the conflict resulted from rivalry between both the politicians over election tickets for the Bah assembly constituency of Agra. It led to heavy stone-pelting from both sides in which more than a dozen vehicles were vandalised.

To sum up, a video of people vandalising vehicles is viral with a false claim that it shows the grand welcome of BJP politicians by the public in UP. However, the footage was captured when the supporters of two politicians belonging to BJP clashed in the Pinahat area of Agra in UP.

