Fact Check: Morphed Tweet Of Rahul Gandhi Paying Tribute To Sushant Singh As Cricketer Goes Viral

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that in his condolence tweet on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rahul Gandhi addressed the actor as a 'cricketer'.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Jun 2020 5:55 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-16T11:44:23+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image credit: Zee News

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died of suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, June 14. The 34-year-old's sudden and unexpected death has come as a shock to the country.

Soon after the news of his death surfaced, netizens took to social media to express their sorrow. Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues, politicians, sportspersons and the actor's fans expressing grief at his unfortunate demise.

One such message apparently from Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.


The Logical Indian received a request on the Fact Check number to authenticate the viral screenshot of the tweet.






Claim:

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Rahul Gandhi had expressed his condolences on June 14 at 7: 31 PM. The original tweet does not say what the viral screenshot claims. He had addressed Rajput as a 'young & talented actor'.

Below is his original tweet:

Below is a comparison of the screenshots of the Original (right) and Viral tweet (left):


From the comparison, it is clear that the two screenshots are identical except the part where the word ' actor' has been replaced with ' cricketer'

The timestamps are also the same.

It is noteworthy that even if Rahul Gandhi had written "cricketer" and re-posted his tweet after deleting the earlier one, there would have been a difference of at least a minute.

Therefore it is clear that the viral screenshot of the tweet is morphed.

Earlier also The Logical Indian had debunked a similar morphed tweet attributed to Gandhi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

