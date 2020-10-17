Fact Check: Video Viral With Claim Of Muslims Blocking The Road & Threatening To Kill Those Who Cross It

A video has gone viral on social media claiming to be from Uttarakhand's Tehri. In the video, few Muslims are seen blocking a path by stones. In the same video, one says that if anyone crosses the path then they will be cut by the sword.

Muslims in Tehri district of Uttarakhand have blocked villagers' pathway and also threatened to kill them if they cross it.

While carefully listening to the video, one can hear that the person making the video seeks help from 'SP Chamba'. The Quint reported that the video is indeed from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.



According to a report published in The Quint, it is a matter of property dispute. The path is being blocked by the owners of the land. The owners of the land had already donated a part of their land for construction of a new road and thus wanted to close the old path. Subhandeen, one of the members of the families, who were complaining of roadblock told that the matter involved only Muslims and no communal issue was there. Subhandeen also clarified that the statement about killing was nothing more than outbursting of anger.

The assistant sub-inspector of police Pushpendra also confirmed that the dispute involved people of the same religion and has now been resolved.



Thus, it can be concluded that the video is of Chambal and not of Tehri and there is no communal angle to it.

