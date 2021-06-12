Video Of Man Running Tractor Over Cow Is Viral With False Communal Spin

A distressing video showing a man running his tractor over a cow sitting on the road is viral on social media platforms. The video appears to be of night and is recorded on CCTV. The cow killed was sitting in a herd on the road. The video shows that the cow tried to stand up and escape while the tractor was approaching her, but the driver didn't stop and ran over the cow.

The video is being shared on social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, with hateful captions, giving the incident a communal angle. It is being alleged that the person who was driving the tractor was a Muslim.

[Note: Due to the graphic nature of the video, we are not sharing it here]





Claim:

A video showing a man running his tractor over a cow sitting on the road is viral with the claim that the man hails from the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

A simple search with keywords 'ट्रैक्टर से गाय को कुचला', and 'Tractor driver runs over cow' led us to youtube channels of IBC24, and ABN Telugu which reported the incident.

IBC24 reported the incident on 7 June with the title "Bilaspur News : Tractor चालक ने जानबूझकर गाय पर चढ़ाया ट्रैक्टर | कुचलने से गाय की मौत".

ABN Telugu reported the incident on 9 June with the title "Tractor Driver 😡 Behaved Ugly Toward Cow at Chhattisgarh | Cow Lost Life | ABN Telugu".

Both the channels carried the same video and informed that the incident took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, where a man deliberately ran his sand-laden tractor over a cow.

The incident was also reported by News 9 Paper on 6 June and by News 18 and ETV Bharat on 7 June. The reports confirmed that the incident took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Image Credit: News18

The tractor driver, identified as Ishwar Dhruv, was arrested from his house by Sarkanda police within hours after the complaint was filed. The police confiscated the tractor and informed that Ishwar Dhruv was under alcohol's influence when he ran the tractor over the cow.



Jai Prakash Gupta, Station House Officer of Sarkanda police station, told BOOM that there was no communal angle involved in the incident. Gupta said, "The driver of the tractor has been arrested and identified as Ishwar Dhruv. He does not belong to the Muslim community."

Conclusion:

The distressing video showing a man running his tractor over a cow sitting on the road is viral with a false communal claim. The incident had no communal angle, and the tractor driver belonged to the Hindu community and was under alcohol's influence.

