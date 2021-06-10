Consumption Of Cold Drink Just After Eating Mangoes Isn't Deadly, Old Hoax Goes Viral

A newspaper clip is viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp. It claims that consumption of cold drink just after mangoes leads to death. The purported newspaper report alleges that a few people who were visiting Chandigarh consumed cold drink just after eating mangoes, which led to their immediate unconsciousness. They were rushed to a hospital, where the group was declared dead. The report also claims that the hospital doctors asserted not to consume this combination as the mango's citric acid and cold drink's carbonic acid makes a deadly reaction in one's stomach.

The image with this claim was posted on Facebook by a user on June 3.

Claim:



Consumption of cold drink just after eating mangoes leads to death.

Fact Check:

To understand if there is any scientific concept behind this claim, we began our research on the internet but couldn't find any reliable data. Instead, we came across old stories by different websites on the same claim. In 2017, Bangalore Mirror and Social Media Hoax Layer; in 2018, the Lallantop and Navbharat Times; and in 2019, the Quint published articles busting the same misleading information.

Image Credit: The Lallantop

Vishwas News spoke to renowned nutritionist Naznin Hussain, a national executive member of the India Dietic Association (IDA). She ascertained that the combination could increase the sugar level; therefore, it should be avoided. However, she denied that this combination could produce any deadly effect.

According to LiveStrong, there is no scientific confirmation that mixing the two can cause any severe chemical reaction. The citric acid in mangoes is only of negligible amount.

We also spoke to Jai Singh Chhibbar, associate Chandigarh in charge of Punjabi Jagran, and he denied any news of people succumbing after consuming cold drink just after eating mangoes.

Conclusion:

No, the claim that consumption of cold drink just after mangoes leads to death is absurd. It is evident from the above facts that posts with similar claims related to mangoes keep emerging during the summer season for the last five years.

