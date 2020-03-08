Fact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

A collage of pictures which shows a man serving biriyani, while others show a large number of tablets in boxes is being widely shared on social media claiming that a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has two separate vessels for Hindus and Muslims, and the one meant for Hindus is laced with medicines to make them impotent.

Claim

The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that make one impotent.

Several Twitteratis shared the image saying that the 'impotency tablets would control the Hindu population' in the country.

Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims & Hindus. The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. Restaurant in Coimbatore was caught selling such Biryani. pic.twitter.com/MrBHUB0w0X — Bharathi (@ValPillai) March 1, 2020





A peaceful in Coimbatore used to sell two different biryanis. For his community a special biryani and for Hindus he used to add impotency tablets so they hindus won't give birth and the population can be controlled. — #Giridhar (@realgem1) March 2, 2020





Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims & Hindus. The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. Restaurant in Coimbatore called Masha Allah of Rehman Bismillah was caught selling such Biryani. Beware! They're getting at you in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/Jf6UXHLS66 — Sri Vikash Shukla world president (@123vhpmd) March 1, 2020

Fact-Check



The claims that came amidst communal tensions have been debunked by Coimbatore Police on Twitter, who called out the post as spreading false information and launched a probe to trace the handle that originally posted it.









The first picture of a man with biryani could be found in a video that was posted by a channel called 'Street Foodie Official' on 30 June 2016.



The thumbnail of the video titled "Indian Muslim festival DUM BIRYANI Preparation for 30 People & STREET FOOD" had the image of the man serving biryani.

The other images of medicines in the collage could be found in an article by Daily Mirror Sri Lanka which reported the recovery of illegal drugs worth Rs 4 million from an elderly man and his son in Colombo. The article was published in May 2019.

Hence, a set of unrelated and old pictures was being shared online to spread misinformation.

