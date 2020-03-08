Fact Check

Fact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 8 March 2020 3:15 AM GMT
Fact-Check: No, Coimbatore Restaurant Does Not Serve Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent

Image Credits: The News Minute

Several Twitteratis shared the image saying that the 'impotency tablets would control the Hindu population' in the country.

A collage of pictures which shows a man serving biriyani, while others show a large number of tablets in boxes is being widely shared on social media claiming that a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has two separate vessels for Hindus and Muslims, and the one meant for Hindus is laced with medicines to make them impotent.

Claim

The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that make one impotent.

Several Twitteratis shared the image saying that the 'impotency tablets would control the Hindu population' in the country.



Fact-Check

The claims that came amidst communal tensions have been debunked by Coimbatore Police on Twitter, who called out the post as spreading false information and launched a probe to trace the handle that originally posted it.



The first picture of a man with biryani could be found in a video that was posted by a channel called 'Street Foodie Official' on 30 June 2016.

The thumbnail of the video titled "Indian Muslim festival DUM BIRYANI Preparation for 30 People & STREET FOOD" had the image of the man serving biryani.

The other images of medicines in the collage could be found in an article by Daily Mirror Sri Lanka which reported the recovery of illegal drugs worth Rs 4 million from an elderly man and his son in Colombo. The article was published in May 2019.

Hence, a set of unrelated and old pictures was being shared online to spread misinformation.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Contrary To Popular Claims, No Evidence Between Eating Meat And Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Gender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

NewsGender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

News80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

Shahrukh

NewsShahrukh's Gun Recovered, Made In Bihar's Munger: Delhi ACP

Meet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

ExclusiveMeet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

NewsDelhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

NewsGujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her